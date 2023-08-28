Savaria (TSE:SIS) Will Pay A Dividend Of CA$0.0433

Savaria Corporation's (TSE:SIS) investors are due to receive a payment of CA$0.0433 per share on 8th of September. The dividend yield will be 3.3% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Savaria's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. The last payment made up 91% of earnings, but cash flows were much higher. This leaves plenty of cash for reinvestment into the business.

EPS is set to grow by 34.4% over the next year. If recent patterns in the dividend continues, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 79% which is a bit high but can definitely be sustainable.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was CA$0.094, compared to the most recent full-year payment of CA$0.52. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 19% per annum over that time. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. However, Savaria's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year. Savaria's earnings per share has barely grown, which is not ideal - perhaps this is why the company pays out the majority of its earnings to shareholders. When a company prefers to pay out cash to its shareholders instead of reinvesting it, this can often say a lot about that company's dividend prospects.

Our Thoughts On Savaria's Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Savaria that investors should take into consideration. Is Savaria not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

