Savaria (TSE:SIS) Will Pay A Dividend Of CA$0.0433

Savaria Corporation (TSE:SIS) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.0433 per share on the 9th of February. This makes the dividend yield 3.2%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Savaria's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Before this announcement, Savaria was paying out 88% of earnings, but a comparatively small 58% of free cash flows. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 89.7%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 58%, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend, despite the levels currently being quite high.

Savaria Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The dividend has gone from an annual total of CA$0.08 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of CA$0.52. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 21% a year over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

Savaria May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Savaria hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years. Earnings are not growing quickly at all, and the company is paying out most of its profit as dividends. When the rate of return on reinvestment opportunities falls below a certain minimum level, companies often elect to pay a larger dividend instead. This is why many mature companies often have larger dividend yields.

We should note that Savaria has issued stock equal to 10% of shares outstanding. Regularly doing this can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

Our Thoughts On Savaria's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Savaria's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The company is generating plenty of cash, but we still think the dividend is a bit high for comfort. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Savaria that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

