Savaria (TSE:SIS) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of CA$0.0433

Savaria Corporation's (TSE:SIS) investors are due to receive a payment of CA$0.0433 per share on 12th of May. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 3.2%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Savaria's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Savaria's dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 48% of free cash flows. This leaves plenty of cash for reinvestment into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 93.2%. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 55% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of CA$0.094 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of CA$0.52. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 19% a year over that time. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 2.5% per year. Slow growth and a high payout ratio could mean that Savaria has maxed out the amount that it has been able to pay to shareholders. That's fine as far as it goes, but we're less enthusiastic as this often signals that the dividend is likely to grow slower in the future.

Our Thoughts On Savaria's Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Savaria that investors should take into consideration. Is Savaria not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

