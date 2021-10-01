Save $100 with an early-bird pass to TC Sessions: Space 2021

We’re launching our second TC Sessions: Space conference dedicated to space startups on December 14-15. Yep, this event requires two days to delve into a rapidly growing industry that not only includes exploration beyond our atmosphere, but also the enormous growth in space-based data used back here on old terra firma.

Join a global community of space pioneers to learn, network and create opportunities.

Space is one of the most complex and expensive startup verticals — from public-private collaborations to commercial launch companies to satellite constellations delivering a massive amount of new, highly detailed data for commercial use — it’s more essential than ever to stay informed and ahead of tech and investment trends.

TechCrunch events always feature the top leaders and visionaries. For instance, Rocket Lab’s Peter Beck, Lockheed Martin’s Lisa Callahan, Amazon’s Dave Limp and NASA’s Kathy Lueders were just a few of the speakers to grace our stage last year.

This year will be no exception. While we’re not quite ready to share the full lineup yet, we’re thrilled to tell you that Bessemer Venture Partner’s Tess Hatch will join us in December. Her main focus? Frontier technology — especially the commercialization of space, drones, autonomous vehicles and the future of agriculture and food technology. We can’t wait to hear what she has to add to the conversation.

TC Sessions: Space 2021 takes place December 14-15.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TC Sessions: Space 2021?

