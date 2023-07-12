Save $120 on a solid streaming screen with this Amazon Prime Day TCL 3-Series Roku TV deal

Amazon Prime Day TCL 3-Series Roku TV deal: Save $120 on this impressive budget-friendly screen.

Amazon Prime Day is rife with deals that turn heads, and this goes double for TVs. The TCL 32-inch Class 3-Series Roku TV is available for an almost unreal 52% discount, clocking in at just $109.99.

$109.99 at Amazon (Save $120)

This deal is a great opportunity to add a TV to a room that doesn't already have a dedicated screen. Its built-in Roku streaming backend makes it great for casual TV watching in any living space. Yes, even that room. Our reviewer loved the TCL 3-Series (2021) Roku TV because of its great black levels, smart features and sleek and sturdy build. We recommend it as a great budget TV that feels like a pricier model. For Amazon Prime Day 2023, this affordable TV is discounted, making it a veritable steel at just over $100. Go ahead, look for a better TV deal. You won't find one this side of Black Friday, friend.

This amazing TCL 3-Series Roku TV won't last long, and is sure to sell out considering it's incredibly affordable discount, so nab one (or two!) while you still can.

