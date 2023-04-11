Save 15% on a dreamy Allswell mattress at this spring sale

Shop this spring sale for big savings on an Allswell mattress you'll love.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Wake up on the right side of the bed everyday by snagging a new mattress from Allswell. We think the sleep retailer's affordable mattresses are top quality and, right now, they're even easier on the wallet thanks to an incredible spring sale. Sink into dreamy discounts and get a better night rest when you shop the mattress sale today.

Shop the Allswell sale

Now through Saturday, July 15 you can save a cozy 15% on The Allswell mattress when you enter coupon code DREAM15 at checkout. Better still, you'll also enjoy free shipping, free returns, a 100 day trial and a 10 year warranty so you can feel good about your mattress purchase.

►Samsung deal: The new Samsung Galaxy A54 smartphone can be yours for under $100 today

If you're looking for a budget-friendly sleeper that looks and feels like a mattress you would find at a high-end resort, Allswell's flagship model, The Allswell, checks all those boxes and more. We think this affordable hybrid mattress is one of the best mattresses under $800. Although we found the mattress lacked some support (leading us to think it may sag over time), its soft top layer and firm core were super comfy. Right now, you can take home the already affordable mattress for even less, with the queen size ringing up at just $322.15 when you enter promo code DREAM15 at checkout—$56.85 off the full $379 list price.

►Need new earbuds? Get these Samsung buds for 50% off now

As the company's best-selling mattress, this hybrid sleeper could be the perfect addition to your mater suite or guest room. For the perfect bedroom set up you can even couple your mattress purchase with an Allswell Standard Gel Cooling pillow and an Allswell 3-inch memory foam mattress topper for an extra $149.

If you're in the market for a new bed, there's no need to wait. Shop this dreamy deal at Allswell right now and refresh your sleep routine this spring.

Story continues

Shop the Allswell sale

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Allswell mattress sale: Save 15% at this spring sale