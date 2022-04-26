Save up to $150 on Reviewed-approved wearable tech devices from Fitbit and Garmin at Best Buy

Get everything from fitness progress to instant messages all on your wrist with these smartwatches on sale at Best Buy.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

As helpful as smartphones are, it can be inconvenient to spend the day passing them from your pocket to charging dock to your hand. Wearable devices allow you to have everything from your messages and directions to your heart rate easily accessible on your wrist. That's what smartwatches are for and luckily, Best Buy has models from two of the biggest brands, Fitbit and Garmin, on sale right now.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ‘em coming every Sunday through Friday.

Select models from both brands are available at the tech retailer for helpful price cuts. Best Buy has four Fitbit models available in different colors for up to $50 off, along with six models of Garmin devices in various sizes and styles for up to $150 off. Some of these multi-functional wearable devices perform as an actual watch, fitness tracker, heart rate monitor and running buddy.

►Mother’s Day: The 73 best Mother's Day 2022 deals on flowers, chocolate, home goods and fashion

►When is Wayfair’s Way Day 2022 sale? Here's everything you need to know and the best deals you can already shop

For those who get most of their exercise from a good run, the Garmin Forerunner 45 can be an excellent companion during cardio workouts. Typically listed for $199.99, you can get the 26mm smartwatch for $60 off at $139.99 with a black or red adjustable silicone band. The Forerunner 45 is one of the best running watches we've ever tested for those looking to upgrade from the standard running app on their phones. Our tester found that setting up the entry-level device and syncing it with the proper apps was very easy to do, plus the uncluttered interface helped to quickly navigate the watch's features. Its GPS functions may be a bit finicky at times, but it still lets you create your own custom workouts and download certain workouts onto the watch.

Story continues

The Fitbit Charge 5 is the best fitness tracker we've ever tested and Best Buy has it for $20 off.

If you're looking for the best wearable fitness assistant, look no further than the Fitbit Charge 5. Available with Graphite Black, Platinum Blue or Soft Gold bands, this compact device is on sale for $20 off its $149.95 list price, ringing up at $129.95. The Charge 5 is the best fitness tracker we've ever tested for being user-friendly, comfortable to wear and loaded with great features including 24/7 heart rate monitoring, summarized sleep data, exercise stats and even stress tracking. While its display screen might seem small, it is actually large enough to comfortably swipe through all those widgets. Despite not being able to customize the pre-loaded features and the at-times cluttered screen, the Charge 5 can still do a lot in such a compact design.

Check out more amazing smartwatches Best Buy has on display before time runs out on these strong savings.

The best Fitbit and Garmin smartwatch deals at Best Buy today

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Smartwatch deals: Save up to $150 on Fitbit and Garmin at Best Buy