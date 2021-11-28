Save $23 on one year of PlayStation Plus with this epic Cyber Monday markdown

Get a full year of PlayStation Plus for just under $37.

Cyber Monday deals on tech are some of the hottest around, and one most-wanted gift is the still-elusive PlayStation 5. Fortunately, there's still a way to get access to top-rated video games if you still have Sony's current gaming machine: A PlayStation Plus membership, which is now on sale for a great discount.

CDKeys is offering the best deal on the web right now, running a 12-month PlayStation Plus promotion for just $36.99 ($23 off its normal price). Multiple retailers including Amazon, Best Buy and Target are all offering a 12-month membership to Sony's game subscription service for $39.99, a 33% discount off the normal annual price of $59.99.

Members of the service get access to online co-op and competitive multiplayer modes, along with discounts on current titles and downloadable add-ons. Not only that, but the service offers three different PlayStation titles a month that you can download for free. For instance, members can play crazy dodgeball games with Knockout City ($19.99 to buy), enter the medieval world of Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning ($39.99 to buy), and survive madness with their friends in First Class Trouble ($19.99 to buy) this month. As long as you download those games within the month and keep your PS Plus membership active, you can keep those games on your console.

We compared PS Plus to Sony's other subscription option, PlayStation Now, which asks for a monthly fee of $9.99 (or $59.99 annually) to access hundreds of classic and current titles via cloud streaming. While PS Now has a large library of titles available on-demand, the PS Plus is better for those who do mostly online multiplayer gaming and want access to the more recent games that are added to the PlayStation library monthly.

So if you've got a Sony gamer on your gift list this holiday season, PlayStation Plus can make the next year's worth of playing all the better. Get the discounted digital code today.

