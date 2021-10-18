U.S. markets close in 4 hours 1 minute

Save 25% with TechCrunch+ Group Membership

Travis Bernard
·2 min read

We’re excited to announce Group Membership for TechCrunch+. The feature allows you to easily manage seats and payments for your team through a self-service interface. If your team joins through Group Membership, you’ll also save 25% or more on annual pricing. You must have at least 5 users to take advantage of Group Membership.

TechCrunch+ Group Membership can be found here.

TechCrunch+ is a membership product that helps startups get ahead. The product features advice and analysis, including how-tos on fundraising and growth, market analysis, topical newsletters, and more.

For questions on Group Membership, please contact plus@techcrunch.com.

FAQ

How does Group Membership work?

One team leader will become the admin on the account, and they are responsible for payment and seat management. We recommend the admin be the first user on the team to sign up for Group Membership.

 

How do I make seat assignments?

The seat assignments can be made in the original checkout flow or at a later date through the “My Account” section on TechCrunch. To assign seats through “My Account,” the admin should go to My Account / Subscription / Manage / Manage Shared Accounts. You’ll need email addresses of your team members to assign seats. Once seats are assigned, your team members will receive an email with an activation link.

How many users do we need to qualify for Group Membership?

You must have at least five team members in your group to qualify for Group Membership.

Is 25 the max size for Group Membership?

We have the ability to do groups larger than 25, but we’ll need to send you a special link. Please reach out to travis@techcrunch.com with your group size to obtain the link.

Do you offer invoicing instead of credit card?

All payments must be made over credit card. If your group is larger than 100 users, we’re open to discussing invoicing options. We do not offer invoicing for small groups. Reach out to travis@techcrunch.com for more information.

