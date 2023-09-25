Save up to $250 on any Delta Vacations Flight and Hotel Package

Delta is offering a new deal for SkyMiles members that could potentially save travelers up to $250 on travel booked later this year.

Delta is offering a new deal for SkyMiles members that could potentially save travelers up to $250 on Delta Vacations flight and hotel bookings planned for later this year — if they meet certain requirements. Delta Vacations is the official vacation provider of Delta Air Lines, and according to Delta, it delivers "elevated, all-in-one, customized and flexible vacation experiences designed for SkyMiles Members." Don't worry, while this discount is only available for SkyMiles members, applying is easy and free to do. You’ll just need to provide basic information, like your first and last name, email and date of birth.

Unfortunately, to be eligible for the aforementioned discount, you’ll have to meet pretty steep spending requirements. For this reason, the deal is well suited for families traveling during the holidays, for example, or frequent travelers with a lot of disposable income.

Here's how much SkyMiles members can save on eligible travel, based on spending threshold.

Save $250 when you spend $7,000 total on flight and hotel bookings

Save $125 when you spend $4,000 to $6,999 on flight and hotel bookings

Save $75 when you spend $1500 to $3999 on flight and hotel bookings

Save $25 when you spend up to $1,499 on flight and hotel bookings

As you can see, the spending requirements are quite high, especially if you’re looking to take advantage of the full $250 in savings. If you’re a family of four traveling abroad and staying in a hotel, spending $7,000 total might be doable. However, if you’re traveling alone, this is likely unachievable, unless you have a good chunk of money to spend. Not to mention, compared to how much you'll have to spend to even reach the minimum savings threshold ($1,499), the amount your saving is quite small in comparison.

Another thing to keep in mind is that in order to score this limited-time offer, you’ll need to act fast; you have until September 30, 2023 to make an eligible purchase on travel booked between September 4 - December 31, 2023. Further, the offer is only valid on any purchase of a Delta Vacations flight and hotel package from any Delta Vacations origin in the U.S. or to any Delta Vacations destination, and a minimum 2-night stay is required.

Meet these requirements? You'll need to refer to promotional code SM250DLV at the time of reservation. You can learn more about promotional code and offer terms and conditions on Delta’s website.