Save 30% on cult-favorite Olaplex hair care products this weekend at QVC

Save 30% on Olaplex hair care products we love right now at QVC.

Ready for good hair days all summer long? Olaplex makes some of the best hair care products on the market and right now, they're on mega sale at QVC. Whether you want to define your curls or add some extra shine to your locks this year, these beauty deals won't disappoint.

Now through Monday, June 19 you can bag 30% off all Olaplex hair products at QVC. With markdowns on styling creme, shampoo, conditioner, hair oil and more, now's the perfect time to stock up on the best quality hair care products for less. If you're a new QVC customer you can also take advantage of $10 in extra savings on your first order when you use coupon code SURPRISE at checkout. Our readers love Olaplex and these deals won't last long—so we suggest you move fast.

Olaplex Bond Maintenance Cleanse & Protect 3-Piece Kit

This Olaplex hair care kit has everything you need to keep your locks silky this summer.

To completely refresh your hair care routine you'll need the Olaplex Bond Maintenance Cleanse & Protect 3-piece kit. The Olaplex collection includes the No. 4 Bond Maintenance shampoo, the No. 5 Bond Maintenance conditioner and the No. 9 Bond Protector Nourishing hair serum all for just $62.91—$27.09 off the full $90 list price. The sulfate-free shampoo is especially good for preventing frizzy hair in the summer and the kit could make the perfect gift if you're looking for something for any upcoming birthdays or graduations.

$62.91 at QVC (Save $27.09)

Olaplex No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask

Add this hair mask to your beauty collection and save big thanks to this limited-time QVC deal.

With beach trips, pool days and more, your hair might need a little extra love this summer—that's where Olaplex's No. 8 Bond Intense moisture mask comes in. Perfect for moisturizing, smoothing and adding extra body and shine to your tresses, this cult-favorite formula is designed for weekly use on all hair types. A similar Olaplex product ranked among our all-time favorite hair masks, so the No. 8 mask is sure to please especially now that it's 30% off at just $20.97.

$20.97 at QVC (Save $9.03)

