Save up to 33% on this popular Waterpik at Amazon during 4th of July.

We love finding the best Amazon deals out there to help you save on all your favorite makeup, skincare and possibly the most important—oral hygiene. The Waterpik Aquarius water flosser comes highly recommended by dentists and reviewers alike for its effectiveness and ease of use, and is currently up to 33% off for 4th of July.

The Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser usually retails for $99.99, but is $32.67 off in the blue colorway, ringing up for just $67.32. This top water flosser is clinically proven to be up to 50% more effective at removing plaque than regular flossing for improving your gum health and is just all around easier to use than the classic string floss. Waterpik was the first brand of its kind to receive the American Dental Association's (ADA) Seal of Acceptance so regular use will hopefully make your next dentist visit only slightly unpleasant.

Nobody likes going to the dentist, but reviewers insist the Aquarius gave their gum health a complete 180 without a second thought making for less painful dentist visits. With ten pressure settings and a built-in timer, the Waterpik ensures thorough cleaning between teeth and under the gum line where traditional brushing and flossing can't reach. Reviewers were especially thrilled at the water pressure the settings offer and how easy it is to clean the docking station.

If you're looking for a smaller version of the top-rated Aquarius, you could opt for the Waterpik Cordless Water Flosser, currently 5% off at $37.97. The portable Waterpik runs on three AA batteries and is ideal for smaller living spaces and upcoming summer vacations.

