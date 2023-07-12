Save up to 33% on smart home devices from Kasa Smart during Amazon Prime Day

Kasa Smart cameras have some of the highest quality out of cameras we've tested- and they're on sale during Prime Day.

With Kasa Smart products available on Amazon, it's never been easier to stay connected. Amazon Prime Day is ending soon, so today is the last day that you can score up to 33% off smart devices to make your life easier. With smart plugs, lights, security cameras and more, you can connect your whole home with these easy-to-use and affordable devices.

Whether you're just starting to equip your smart home or are looking for some fresh upgrades, today's Amazon deals have you covered. What's better is that, during Prime Day, you can save on essentials, so you'll have extra cash for that new video doorbell camera that'll help you keep track of all of your incoming packages.

1. Kasa Smart Video Doorbell Camera

This high quality video doorbell camera is on sale during Prime Day 2023.

The Kasa Smart Video Doorbell Camera comes loaded with features like 24/7 recording, person detection and prerecorded replies. At just $39.99 during Prime Day, it's well worth the price. When we tested this doorbell camera, we were impressed with its picture quality. Thanks to its display of vibrant colors and crisp night vision, we could have been convinced that this camera cost more than it actually does—and it's even more affordable right now. Our testers say that this is easily one of the best video doorbells for under $100 and the free storage doesn't hurt either. Read our full review of the Kasa Smart Video Doorbell or check out the rest of our picks for Best Video Doorbells. During these last few hours of Prime Day 2023, you can get this doorbell for $39.99 and save 33%.

$39.99 at Amazon (Save $20)

2. Kasa 4MP 2K Security Camera Outdoor

Snag this feature packed outdoor security camera before Prime Day ends.

The Kasa Smart Outdoor Camera is another feature-packed find that offers great video quality and two-way audio. What's great about this camera is that, thanks to a resistance rating of IP65, you won't have to worry about how it'll fare in rain or snow. Our testers were pleased with the video, describing it as crisp and well-balanced both during daytime use as well as at night. With many of the same features as more expensive cameras, this video camera is already quite the deal. During Prime Day, this camera just $41.99, saving you 30%.

$41.99 at Amazon (Save $18)

3. Kasa Smart LED Light Strip

Get these easy to install light strips on sale during Amazon Prime Day 2023.

Custom LED lighting can add ambiance to any room, jazz up your otherwise dull office or brighten up the party. These LED light strips from Kasa Smart make it easy to add a little razzle dazzle to any room without breaking the bank. When we tested the Kasa Smart Light Strips, we found them to be easy to install with great features. Using the app, you can experiment with a seemingly limitless array of colors and even connect them to your Amazon Alexa or Google devices. Take advantage of Amazon's Prime Day sale and pick up a set for just $29.99, a savings of $10.

$29.99 at Amazon (Save $10)

4. Kasa Smart Matter Smart Plug

Our Best Overall choice for smart plugs is on sale during Amazon Prime Day 2023.

When we tested smart plugs, the Kasa Smart Matter Smart Plug came in first place. Fast and responsive, these smart plugs come with an energy-monitoring function that allows you to set an energy usage threshold in the Kasa app. Best of all, it supports Matter, making it easier to incorporate new smart devices into your smart home ecosystem. Read our full review of the Kasa Smart Matter Smart Plug and save 20% on packs of two during Prime Day.

$31.99 at Amazon (Save $8)

