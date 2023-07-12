Save 40% on the LifeStraw portable water filter for Amazon Prime Day

Get 40% off Lifestraw for Prime Day.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

We're approaching the end of Amazon Prime Day, but there's still time to score savings on tons of tech and home goods. For all the hikers and campers out there, you can now get the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for a whopping 40% off.

$11.99 at Amazon (Save $7.96)

The Lifestraw acts as an on-the-go portable water filter—simply dip the bottom of the straw into your water source and safely sip away. It removes more than 99.99% of bacteria such as e-coli and salmonella, as well as parasites like Giardia (a.k.a. beaver fever). It also removes almost all microplastics, dirt, sand and cloudiness.

►Amazon Prime Day 2023: Shop the 200+ best deals on TVs, laptops and more ending today

We think Lifestraw is one of the best portable water filters you can get, thanks to its simplicity and portability. It weighs just 1.6 ounces and is 9 inches long, making it easy to bring on the trails. It's designed to be used on hikes, but with the prevalence of PFAS in drinking water, you can also use it indoors for added protection.

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

Reviewers give Lifestraw a stellar 4.8-star rating on Amazon, and rave about its effectiveness and ease-of-use. You can buy a single Lifestraw, or a 2-, 3- or 5-pack should you want to stock up. Don't delay, this Prime Day sale won't last much longer.

$11.99 at Amazon (Save $7.96)

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon Prime Day 2023: Shop Lifestraw portable water filter