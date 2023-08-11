You can save $400 on a top-rated Awara hybrid mattress during this early Labor Day sale

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Labor Day 2023 is closer than you think, which means we are already scoping out the best sales to help you save big this fall. If you need to upgrade your mattress for a better night's sleep this fall, Awara can help you sleep and save better. The Reviewed-approved brand has sleepers that are cozy, eco-friendly and, even better, on sale! Check out the best early Labor Day mattress discounts at Awara today.

Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress

Save $400 on a Reviewed-approved Awara mattress at this early Labor Day sale.

Save $400 at Awara

Awara's Labor Day sale is already underway, and it's the perfect opportunity to pocket $400 off any mattress. During the limited-time sale, you can also score tons of sleep accessories including a platform bed, adjustable bed frame and organic duvet cover for up to $750 off.

During the sale, savvy shoppers can snag a queen size Awara Natural hybrid mattress for just $999—more than 28% off the full $1,399 price tag. In testing, we loved that the mattress was supportive, didn't retain much heat and had good edge support. While it was a bit difficult to unbox, it didn't have any off-gassing odor and came with a generous 365-night trial period. While the mattress is on the firmer side, if you like a highly-supportive mattress with a little bounce, you won't want to sleep on this deal.

Awara mattresses are built like traditional sleepers, making them a total win in our book. The mattresses are made of cotton, latex foam, coils and wool and offer good overall support, especially for side and back sleeping. We liked that the coils add bounce and that it absorbs body motion nicely. We also love Awara's dedication to sustainability. The Natural hybrid is a green, organic mattress made from natural and certified organic materials.

Stop daydreaming about a new mattress and check out these limited-time deals today at Awara. Shop now to score an environmentally friendly, cost-effective mattress you're sure to love.

