Save $44 on an INSE cordless vacuum for your pool today for Amazon Prime Day

Summer is here, and it's time to make the most of your backyard. If that means a swimming pool in your case, then Amazon Prime Day is a great chance to stock up on essentials at affordable prices. This cordless pool vacuum from Inse, for example, is 16% off right now, marked down from $199.99 to $167.89. An on-page coupon lets you take an addition $12 off, for a total savings of 32%.

With two suction inlets and a long, independent brush, this vacuum makes pool cleaning much less daunting. Plus, this cordless model runs on a rechargeable battery. You won't have to worry about running a cord out to your pool (or tripping over it, for that matter).

Beyond the aesthetic and health concerns, keeping your pool clean can help you avoid expensive repair costs down the line. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, and right now prevention is discounted.

The Inse Y10 is a compact pool vacuum with a high-capacity 5200mAh battery. Designed for pools up to 1,100 square feet, this outdoor appliance provides 90-minutes of runtime, according to the brand, so you needn't worry about it giving up mid-clean.

At just 6.6 pounds, storing and moving this pool vacuum is hassle-free. It even includes a self-parking feature, meaning the vacuum will return to the pool's edge when the battery is low.

One touch activation makes this pool vacuum easy to use.

The Inse Y10 is super easy to use. Just press the on button, place it in your pool and the vacuum will start its built-in pre-programmed zigzag path for a more efficient clean. The filter even has a two-liter capacity, making it substantial enough to capture and contain debris without filling up too quickly.

This deal is currently available to all Amazon shoppers, but we'd suggest signing up for Amazon Prime in order to get the best deals all year round.

