Save 48% on a Hot Tools Pro Artist Flat Iron during Prime Day 2023

Our favorite hair straightener is 48% off for Prime Day 2023.

It's the second day of Prime Day and we're still rolling out all the best Amazon Prime Day deals you can find on the Net. Now's the perfect time for you to save big on all your favorite tech, appliances, fashion and more while the sales are still hot. Beauty products are also seeing big discounts, like the Hot Tools Pro Artist Flat Iron, which was marked down 48% from $119.99 to just $62.

The Hot Tools Pro Artist Flat Iron is the best hair straightener we've tested and one of our favorite hair styling tools overall. It's extremely durable and offers a wide range of temperature settings to help tailor your hair styling needs based on your hair type. We also loved that it chimes when ready so you don't have to continuously check on it while it heats up. This Hot Tools straightener leaves hair sleek, shiny and frizz-free. We couldn't find anything to dislike about this flat iron and its nearly 4,000 5-star reviews seem to agree.

If you're on the hunt for a new hair straightener and needed the motivation to buy one, then you should invest in the Hot Tools Pro Artist Flat Iron. Take advantage of the 48% discount before Prime Day ends today, July 12.

