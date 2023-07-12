Save 49% on our favorite garden hose right now during Amazon Prime Day 2023

We love this Flexzilla garden hose and it's on mega sale right now at Amazon.

Amazon is our go-to place for just about everything, including garden tools and summer essentials. Prime Day just happens to coincide with the hot summer months, so there's plenty of reasons you won't find a better time to pick up the Flexzilla garden hose. It's the best garden hose we've ever tested, and it's nearly half off at Amazon right now.

Whether you're growing tomatoes, watering flower gardens, or just want greenest lawn in the neighborhood, a solid garden hose is a homeowner essential. The Flexzilla garden hose is just about as good as they get, ranking as our best overall garden hose in testing. Right now, Amazon is sprinkling on the savings and slashing the price for the Flexzilla hose by a whopping 49% during Prime Day. You can order the 75-foot garden hose for just $54.98 today instead of the full $108.69 list price.

To find the best garden hoses for any outside watering job, we tested tons of models. The Flexzilla came out on top thanks to its lightweight, flexible design and durable performance. We especially appreciated that both ends had comfort grips, and that the hose is made from lead-free material. The hose un-kinks itself quickly when pulled taut and is "a breeze to coil and carry from one place to another," according to our tester.

Prioritize your home's curb appeal by snagging the Flexzilla garden hose today at Amazon. Act fast, before the tap turns off on this summer sale.

