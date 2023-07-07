Save 49% on our favorite garden hose right now at Amazon for Prime Day

We love this Flexzilla garden hose and it's on mega sale right now at Amazon for Prime Day.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Amazon is our go-to place for just about everything—garden tools and beach essentials included. Everyday we scour the site to bring you the best deals on the web and today you can score incredible savings on the best Flexzilla garden hose we've ever tested for Prime Day.

Flexzilla Garden Hose

We love the Flexzilla garden hose—and it's $50 off for Amazon Prime Day.

$54.98 at Amazon (Save $53.71)

We tested tons of the most popular garden hoses to find the best options for any outside watering job. The Flexzilla garden hose came out on top thanks to its lightweight and flexible design and durable performance. We especially appreciated that the both ends had comfort grips and the hose was made from lead-free material. The hose un-kinked itself quickly when pulled taut and was a "breeze to coil and carry from one place to another," according to our tester.

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

Prioritize your home's curb appeal by snagging the Flexzilla garden hose today at Amazon. Act fast to sang the Reviewed-approved home essential before the tap turns off on this Prime Day deal.

$54.98 at Amazon (Save $53.71)

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon deal: Save 49% on the Flexzilla garden hose for Prime Day