Save up to 50% on beautiful bouquets at the 1-800 Flowers Mother's Day sale

Get the best gift for your mom this year at this 1-800 Flowers Mother's Day sale.

Mother's Day is coming up on Sunday, May 14, which means there's little time left to find a great gift this month. If you're struggling to find the exact right thing to get your mom, there's always a beautiful bouquet. The good news is that 1-800 Flowers is offering a plethora of pedals for delightful discounts.

Save up to 50% at 1-800 Flowers

Now through Sunday, May 17, you can score up to 50% off select Mother's Day-themed flowers and gifts. Those seasonal presents include treat baskets, stylish plants, home decorations and even more. Whatever makes you (or more specifically, your mom) smile next Sunday, 1-800 Flowers has you covered.

You can keep it simple with the A Mother's Love collection available for as low as $42.49. Typically listed from $49.99, this bouquet of roses and other pastel blooms is available in small and large sizes for 15% off. The collection is kept fresh in an exclusive gift canister that can be later used to hold special trinkets and features the wholesome message, "A Mother’s love is the Heart of a Family."

1-800 Flowers features Mother's Day gift bundles, like these roses with chocolate on sale.

You can also get gift bundles during the special sale, including this collection of Mother's Day Roses for as low as $44.99. Normally priced from $59.99, you can save on getting the standard offer of two dozen roses, the roses with a box of Belgian chocolate truffles or the roses with chocolates and a CRISLU pavé "MOM" necklace all on sale for $15 off. Whatever specific bundle you pick, they're all guaranteed to make your mom smile.

If you still haven't decided on which flowers are right for your loved one, head to 1-800-Flowers today before the Mother's Day deals are gone. The limited-time sale is a perfect opportunity to save while spoiling the matriarch of your family, so don't let the holiday discounts pass by.

Shop the 1-800 Flowers Mother's Day Sale

