Save up to $550 on Electrolux appliances ahead of Memorial Day 2023

Finding the right time to invest in new home appliances can be tough, but this incredible Electrolux Memorial Day sale should make it easier. Right now, you can save big on washers, dryers, vacuums and so much more from the Reviewed-approved appliance brand.

Now through Wednesday, June 7 you can shop Electrolux's summer savings for up to $550 off powerful washers and dryers and up to 50% off vacuums. The markdowns don't stop there though, as you can also get up to 40% off air purifiers, 25% off storage drawers and 30% off laundry and vacuum accessories with select purchases of vacuums and laundry machines.

For folks who are tight on space, the Electrolux ELFW4222AW 24-inch compact washer checks all the boxes—and right now it's down from $1,399 to just $949. Outfitted with Electrolux's LuxCare Wash System, the washing machine is designed to remove wrinkles, refresh clothing and linens and even steam delicate items. With 12 tailored cycles, the compact washing machine can remove as much as 99.9% of bacteria, according to the brand. Electrolux makes our favorite washing machine, so we're sure this top-rated machine will please.

Large families will love the Electrolux ELFE7637AT front load Perfect Steam electric dryer. Usually priced at $1,549, you can take home the dryer with Balanced Dry and Instant Refresh features for 29% off at just $1,099. According to the brand, the dryer features technology to prevent temperature spikes and over- or under-drying to help you perfectly tumble even your most delicate items. Throw in extra-large loads thanks to the machine's 8-cubic-foot capacity or opt for the super-fast 15-minute option when you're in a time pinch.

As you clean this summer, you can give your clothes a thorough wash and leave your floors spotless with these washer, dryer and vacuum deals. Head to Electrolux today and save on their eco-friendly appliances before the savings expire.

