Save $56 on our favorite nonstick All-Clad cookware at Wayfair's annual Way Day sale

Wayfair's Way Day 2023 sale is not over yet, and there are still plenty of great deals to take advantage of. If your nonstick pans are starting to show considerable wear, now's a great time to not simply replace them, but upgrade them with this unbeatable deal on a two-piece All-Clad cookware set.

This All-Clad HA1 cookware set includes two nonstick pans that will make other non-stick cookware look and feel practically primitive. It's our favorite nonstick cookware because of how durable All-Clad HA1 is. Typically listed at $109.98, Wayfair has this set available for 36% off, plus an extra $17 off when you use code KITCHEN17 at checkout. You’ll save a total of $56.99 and ring up at $52.99.

All-Clad cookware has three layers of PTFE with a hard-anodized aluminum bottom. This adds up to quick and even heating across all cooktops whether you opt for gas, electric or induction. This set comes with one eight-inch pan and one 10-inch pan, which covers almost every cooking job from making a stack of pancakes or frying an egg to browning off some cutlets. It's even oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

The truly great thing about All-Clad cookware is how it's built to last, and this set is no different. You can nab the All-Clad HA1 two-piece cookware set for $52.99 at Wayfair's Way Day sale today when you use code KITCHEN17 at checkout.

