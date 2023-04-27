Save $600 on a pair of outdoor chaise loungers on the last day of Wayfair's annual Way Day sale

Save hundreds on the Etta Avenue Chaise lounge set during Wayfair's annual Way Day sale.

Wayfair's Way Day 2023 sale is almost over, but there are still plenty of great deals to be had in the home stretch. One of the best Way Day offerings lets you shave $600 off this Etta Avenue Mirabel 79-inch Reclining Single Chaise outdoor lounger set.

$331.99 at Wayfair (Save $606.01)

Outdoor furniture can breathe new life into any backyard, and this pair of outdoor chaise loungers are perfect for all your upcoming summertime parties. Unlike other cumbersome furniture sets, the Etta Avenue Mirabel 79-inch Reclining Single Chaise outdoor lounger pair comes fully assembled.

The Etta Avenue Mirabel 79-inch Reclining Single Chaise outdoor lounger is the epitome of form-meeting function. It's waterproof so it's perfect for basking in the sun after a long swim. The resin wicker frame is curved to match the natural curves of your body. And because these chairs stack they store incredibly easily.

The lounge set is available in espresso, brown and grey. Typically, the Etta Avenue Mirabel 79-inch Reclining Single Chaise outdoor lounger set runs $938, but you can nab this pair during Way Day for only $331.99. That's a savings of 65%!

This unbelievable deal ends when Way Day ends, so you'll want to act fast if you want to take advantage of it.

Shop the best Way Day 2023 sales

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Wayfair Way Day sale: Save $600 on an outdoor chaise lounge set