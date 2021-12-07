Save up to $600 on TVs, laptops and more tech at this Best Buy holiday sale

Get super price cuts on the hottest tech items including TVs, laptops, headphones and more at this Best Buy holiday sale.

The holiday season rolls on and if you're still looking for savings on hot gift items, you're in luck. Best Buy is offering great deals throughout the season on some of the best technology on the market.

The tech retailer is currently hosting its New Deals Every Day sale with a plethora of discounts. Whether you're in the market for an eye-popping new TV, some wireless headphones or more, Best Buy features top-rated products from big names including Samsung, Sony, Apple and more.

For instance, the 55-inch TCL 6-Series 4K UHD TV is on sale for $699.99. Normally listed for $949.99, this smart screen with Roku built-in is now available for 26% off. The TCL 6-Series is our favorite affordable TV, having impressed us with its bright and colorful 4K picture for both movie fans and gamers. Its Roku technology also makes for a sleek and user-friendly software experience, packed with plenty of built-in applications.

Those wanting to get the best listening experience for their favorite songs can get the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones for $248. Typically priced at $349.99, you can get these over-ear beats at a $101.99 price cut. As our all-around favorite set of headphones, the WH-1000XM4 have fantastic noise-canceling technology and great sound output, on top of a comfortable feel and a number of customization features.

The TCL 6-Series Roku TV is our pick for the best affordable device to watch your favorite shows and movies.

Get a Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 for $150 off today.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are the best headphones we've ever tried and you can get a set for $101.99 off at Best Buy today.

The Amazon Echo Show 8 can let you stream media, make phone calls and more for less than $60.

