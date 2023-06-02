Save up to $800 on Purple mattresses at this Reviewed-approved sale

Purple mattress has up to $800 off mattresses and 25% off Purple Cloud pillows and sheets.

Summer 2023 is the time to really relax and enjoy sleeping in. Whether you're looking to minimize back pain while you rest or sleep a little cooler at night, a Reviewed-approved Purple mattress can help. Right now, you can shop the brand's incredible summer mattress sale and save up to $800 on select sleepers and adjustable bases.

Now through Tuesday, June 6, you can score massive discounts on Purple mattresses. For example, you can snag up to $300 off the hybrid Purple Restore mattress when you bundle it with a Purple bed frame. And for even more swoon-worthy savings, save 25% on pillows and bedding or save up to $500 on the Purple Ascent adjustable base bed frame.

For a mattress that works well for a variety of sleep positions, you can't go wrong with the brand's flagship Purple mattress—one of the best mattresses in a box we've ever tested. In testing, we found the mattress slept cool and had limited motion transfer. "This is undeniably a good bed. If you like a firm mattress and are in the market for something that will keep you cool no matter how hot it gets outside, Purple is more than worth a closer look," our tester said. She added the mattress had a surprisingly firm surface that was supportive but bouncy, with a little bit of cushioning. It was one of just a handful of mattresses she truly felt lived up to the company’s claims. This week, you can pick up the queen size for $1,299, which is $100 off the sleeper's original $1,399 price tag.

If you’re in the market for a new bed or are curious about what’s out there, don't sleep on this Purple mattress deal.

