Save an additional 15% off these battery packs, wireless chargers, USB hubs, and more

Twitter More

Facebook More

There's no such thing as too many devices — until, of course, you're wrapped up like a mummy in a seemingly endless roll of different cables, multiple types of chargers, and all the gadgets to go with them. We get it: you're not getting rid of any of your devices anytime soon (you can release your death grip on your tablet now). The first thing you should do is streamline the number of battery packs and chargers you use.

We've rounded up these top picks, from the sleek and streamlined, to the durable and multi-function — all of which are on sale. Read more...

More about Presidents Day, Mashable Shopping, Shopping Stackcommerce, Wireless Chargers, and Tech