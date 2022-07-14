Save on Amazon Devices for Prime Day—Kindle, Echo Dot, Fire TV

These are the best Prime Day deals on Amazon devices.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Though the Amazon Prime Day sale officially ended yesterday, there are some deals working overtime today. You can still save up to 60% on dozens of Amazon devices like Echo smart speakers, Echo Show smart displays, Fire TVs, Ring video doorbells and more. But hurry! With many deals going quickly in the final hours of the sale, you don't want to wait until the last minute to shop.

Shop Amazon Prime Day device deals

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

Today, we are live-tracking the best Prime Day deals you can still get on Amazon devices including all things smart home, home security and entertainment.

There are plenty of great deals out there, but while you're shopping, keep an eye out for bundled deals. You can find extra savings by purchasing a bundle versus buying a device individually.

For example, you can buy an Echo Dot Smart speaker and Amazon Smart Plug bundle for $24.99. That's a savings of $49.99. Considering you can get the Echo Dot speaker on sale for $19.99 during Prime Day, opting for the bundle means you get a smart plug for just $5. Most smart plugs cost at least $10, so this is a great way to save a few bucks.

Another example is the Blink Mini indoor security camera bundle. Right now for Prime Day, you can get a bundle with two Blink indoor cameras for $29.99. That's a savings of $35—more than the cost of buying one Blink Mini.

►Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here: Shop 160+ best Amazon Prime Day deals right now

►Here's every store running competing Prime Day sales: Shop the best deals from Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more

Ready to hit add to cart? Below are the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Echo speakers, Kindle tablets, Fire TVs, Ring doorbells and other Amazon devices that you can shop during the sale's final hours.

Story continues

The 10 best Amazon Prime Day deals on Amazon devices you can still shop now

Shop deals on Amazon devices during the final hours of Amazon Prime Day.

Here are our favorite Amazon Prime Day deals you can buy right now.

The best Amazon device deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022

These are the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Amazon devices.

Here are the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Amazon devices like Kindle tablets, Fire smart TVs and Ring alarm systems.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

This is the last day for Amazon Prime Day 2022. The online sale started July 12 and ended July 13. New deals are going live all day, with some sales only lasting for a limited time. These are the final hours to shop Amazon Prime Day 2022, so don't delay if you see something you want!

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a yearly two-day shopping event that offers some of the lowest prices of the year, exclusively for Amazon Prime members. Not a member? Find out which Prime membership you qualify for and sign up now.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

What Amazon device deals can we find during Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Fire TVs are on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Wondering what to buy in the final hours of Prime Day? This is Amazon's big day, with major discounts on Amazon devices including smart home gear like Echo speakers and Echo Show smart displays like the desk-sized Echo Show 5 and the motion-tracking Echo Show 10.

Other Alexa speakers like the Kid's Echo Dot and Echo (fourth-gen) are also discounted for Prime Day. (Other Amazon Kids devices like the interactive Amazon Glow with tangram bits, which comes with one year of Amazon Kids+, are also on sale.)

Prime Day is also a great time to save money on a do-it-yourself home security system. The Ring Alarm Kit is on sale in various sizes and is one of the best DIY security smart home security systems you can buy right now.

For something more substantial, check out the Ring Alarm Pro, which tops our list for best DIY security systems because it can keep all of your devices online during an internet and/or power outage. Huzzah!

Other smart home security deals on Ring and Blink indoor and outdoor security cameras, as well as video doorbells and smart floodlight cameras, throughout Prime Day 2022.

Alexa-powered Fire TVs and Fire TV streaming devices, including the most affordable Amazon Fire Stick, the Fire Stick Lite, are seeing major price cuts on the final day of Amazon's big Prime Day sale event.

To keep all of your new gear connected, check out Amazon's Eero Pro 6E and Eero 6+ Wi-Fi routers. These systems are an effective way to extend your home's internet coverage to those lousy dead zones—are on sale today, July 13.

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

Shop Amazon Prime Day device deals

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 10 best Amazon device Prime Day deals: Echo speakers, Fire TVs and more