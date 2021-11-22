Save big on an Apple Watch ahead of Black Friday with these deals

Black Friday 2021: The best deals on Apple watches.

'Tis the season to buy an Apple Watch. Ahead of the official Black Friday deals, you can score huge savings on the Apple Watch Series 7—the best smartwatch money can buy—and other top-rated Apple Watch models. You can even get an Apple Watch for free to gift that someone special on your list for an incredible savings of up to $330.

Currently, when you buy an eligible Apple Watch from AT&T, you'll get an Apple Watch SE for free. The promotion expires on December 2, so order yours before it's too late. The SE model includes features like fall detection, an optical heart rate sensor and an always-on altimeter, so you're really getting a lot of bang for your buck with this deal.

Looking for more great early Apple Watch deals you can buy right now? Below, we've rounded up the best Apple Watch deals to save big on ahead of Black Friday. Happy shopping!

The best Apple Watch Black Friday deals

