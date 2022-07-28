Save big with the best laptop deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more

Get the best computing power for budget-friendly prices with these laptop deals now available.

If you're still working from home or are heading back to school in the fall, it might be time to update your laptop. Most of the time, however, those portable devices can cost you a pretty penny. That's why we've checked the biggest retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart to find the best laptop deals available. Whether you need something for your home office or the classroom, these laptop deals are a great relief to your budget. Shop fast though—these savings won't last long.

You can find deals on some of the best laptops in the business, including the HP 11-Inch Chromebook HD. This powerful laptop is currently on sale for 49% off at Amazon, available for just $132.98. It's lightweight, slim and boasts a 15-hour battery life so you can work or play all day long.

Below, check out the top laptops on sale right now so you can score the best cheap computer and get all the info you need to shop for these tech essentials.

Amazon laptop deals

The MacBook Air has a long-lasting battery and user-friendly design, both for less than $900 at Amazon right now.

Best Buy laptop deals

This Microsoft Surface Laptop Go can be yours for $150 off at Best Buy right now.

HP laptop deals

Get great processing power in a compact package with the HP Pavilion 15 on sale for $380 off right now.

Walmart laptop deals

The Samsung Chromebook is an incredibly lightweight laptop option available at Walmart for more than $100 off.

What are the best laptops to buy?

It depends on what you're looking for. While the MacBook Air (from $899) was our top choice for the best overall laptop, we've also ranked laptops from HP and Asus as top-of-the-line. We can also recommend a variety of Chromebooks, with our pick for the best choices from Lenovo, Acer and Google.

If you're on a budget, the Asus Chromebook Flip C434TA-DSM4 is down to $389.73 right now at Amazon—a $180.26 markdown. We're fans of its stellar and sleek build quality, which rivals that of laptops twice its price and excellent battery life. Its trackpad can be less responsive, but it's still an excellent value.

If you've got a student to shop for with back-to-school season on the way, the 2021 16-Inch MacBook Pro, down from $2,499 to just $2,199 at Best Buy, is a great addition to anyone's educational tools. The 2020 model was our top pick for best laptops for students for its spectacular 14-hour battery life and positive user experience. The 2021 model has a battery life of up to 21 hours and its M1 Pro processing chip promises faster performance.

