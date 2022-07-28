U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,072.43
    +48.82 (+1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,529.63
    +332.04 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,162.59
    +130.17 (+1.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,873.03
    +24.69 (+1.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.13
    -0.13 (-0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,772.50
    +35.00 (+2.01%)
     

  • Silver

    19.98
    +1.38 (+7.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0194
    -0.0010 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6810
    -0.0530 (-1.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2172
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.2490
    -2.3130 (-1.69%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,847.71
    +1,111.87 (+4.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    551.22
    +20.46 (+3.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,345.25
    -2.98 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,815.48
    +99.73 (+0.36%)
     

Save big with the best laptop deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more

Jon Winkler, Jordan McMahon, Elsie Boskamp, Kate Tully Ellsworth and Jillian Lucas, Reviewed
·2 min read
Get the best computing power for budget-friendly prices with these laptop deals now available.
Get the best computing power for budget-friendly prices with these laptop deals now available.

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you're still working from home or are heading back to school in the fall, it might be time to update your laptop. Most of the time, however, those portable devices can cost you a pretty penny. That's why we've checked the biggest retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart to find the best laptop deals available. Whether you need something for your home office or the classroom, these laptop deals are a great relief to your budget. Shop fast though—these savings won't last long.

There’s more where this deal came fromSign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ‘em coming every Sunday through Friday.

You can find deals on some of the best laptops in the business, including the HP 11-Inch Chromebook HD. This powerful laptop is currently on sale for 49% off at Amazon, available for just $132.98. It's lightweight, slim and boasts a 15-hour battery life so you can work or play all day long.

Samsung deal: Reserve the upcoming Samsung Galaxy devices and earn up to $200 in Samsung credit

Back-to-school sales: 55+ best sales to shop at Amazon, Target and Best Buy

Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022: Shop the best 100+ deals this week only

Below, check out the top laptops on sale right now so you can score the best cheap computer and get all the info you need to shop for these tech essentials.

Amazon laptop deals

The MacBook Air has a long-lasting battery and user-friendly design, both for less than $900 at Amazon right now.
The MacBook Air has a long-lasting battery and user-friendly design, both for less than $900 at Amazon right now.

Best Buy laptop deals

This Microsoft Surface Laptop Go can be yours for $150 off at Best Buy right now.
This Microsoft Surface Laptop Go can be yours for $150 off at Best Buy right now.

HP laptop deals

Get great processing power in a compact package with the HP Pavilion 15 on sale for $380 off right now.
Get great processing power in a compact package with the HP Pavilion 15 on sale for $380 off right now.

Walmart laptop deals

The Samsung Chromebook is an incredibly lightweight laptop option available at Walmart for more than $100 off.
The Samsung Chromebook is an incredibly lightweight laptop option available at Walmart for more than $100 off.

What are the best laptops to buy?

It depends on what you're looking for. While the MacBook Air (from $899) was our top choice for the best overall laptop, we've also ranked laptops from HP and Asus as top-of-the-line. We can also recommend a variety of Chromebooks, with our pick for the best choices from Lenovo, Acer and Google.

If you're on a budget, the Asus Chromebook Flip C434TA-DSM4 is down to $389.73 right now at Amazon—a $180.26 markdown. We're fans of its stellar and sleek build quality, which rivals that of laptops twice its price and excellent battery life. Its trackpad can be less responsive, but it's still an excellent value.

If you've got a student to shop for with back-to-school season on the way, the 2021 16-Inch MacBook Pro, down from $2,499 to just $2,199 at Best Buy, is a great addition to anyone's educational tools. The 2020 model was our top pick for best laptops for students for its spectacular 14-hour battery life and positive user experience. The 2021 model has a battery life of up to 21 hours and its M1 Pro processing chip promises faster performance.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Laptop deals: Shop Amazon, Best Buy and more for major savings

Recommended Stories

  • 13 Best Back-to-School Laptop Deals of the Summer: Save Some Cash Before the Semester Starts

    Save some cash on the tech you need for school

  • The best grill accessory sales on Amazon right now

    Get your grilling game on before the summer ends with these spectacular deals.

  • Google launches a major change to Gmail

    Meet, Chat, and Spaces are now coming to the main website while Material You will resign the buttons and colours of the service

  • Rival Chip Makers Brag About Having the Tiniest Products, but Who Can Tell?

    Intel, Samsung and TSMC talk big about how many transistors they can cram on a teeny chip, but the advertised sizing makes little sense; “The triumph of marketing hype.”

  • What's Next for ServiceNow as the Stock Takes a Dive?

    Shares of ServiceNow are slumping lower on the company's dismal guidance, according to reports Thursday. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line made a new low in July to continue the lengthy downward trend and tell us that sellers of NOW have been more aggressive than buyers for months now. In the weekly Japanese candlestick chart of NOW, below, we can see a difference between eastern techniques like candlesticks and western techniques like the OBV line.

  • Google and U.S. chip maker SkyWater expand open source chip design platform

    U.S. chip manufacturer SkyWater Technology Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google Public Sector announced on Thursday they are expanding an open source platform to design chips that can be made in SkyWater’s Minnesota facility. SkyWater said the U.S. Department of Defense is funding $15 million for the development of the platform. “One of the reasons the U.S. government is investing in this initiative is because they can then take the output of a lot of this development,” said SkyWater CEO Thomas Sonderman.

  • Comcast stock heads for worst slide since 2008 as earnings show broadband growth screeching to halt

    The pandemic-fueled broadband party is officially over, as Comcast Corp. netted no new such customer additions in its latest quarter.

  • Apple Earnings Expected to Show First iPhone Sales Decline in Almost Two Years

    Apple iPhone sales are projected to have fallen for the first time since the company introduced 5G-connected smartphones in late 2020, a result driven in part by supply shortages and shutdowns in China. A question for many investors Thursday when Apple reports fiscal third-quarter results is whether a strong dollar, inflationary fears, chip shortages and Covid-19 precautions in China will wreck what many are betting could still beat last year’s record performance. “As we look to September, eyes are on FX [foreign-exchange] impact and any signs of a demand slowdown ahead of the iPhone 14 launch,” longtime Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty wrote in her final note about Apple to investors, after being promoted to a new role.

  • How much tax would be owed on Mega Millions' $1 billion ticket?

    How much would you owe in taxes after winning Mega Millions' $1 billion jackpot? More than just a pretty penny.

  • Bitcoin Maximalist Michael Saylor Makes the Case Against Ethereum

    Saylor, the founder and CEO of business-intelligence software firm MicroStrategy (MSTR), spoke for close to an hour at Blockchain Economy Istanbul Wednesday, elaborating on the question of what he thought of Ethereum.

  • Ethereum Leads Crypto Rally on Software-Upgrade Optimism

    (Bloomberg) -- Cryptocurrencies rallied for a second day, with Ether-related tokens leading gains, as risk aversion eases and optimism grows about the long-anticipated software upgrade of the blockchain network. Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,00

  • Microsoft's earnings weren't as terrible as they seemed

    Microsoft missed top and bottom line expectations in fiscal Q4, but things aren't as bad as they look.

  • Qualcomm Earnings Outlook Dented by Smartphone Demand Woes

    The mobile-phone chip supplier issued a muted sales outlook for the quarter, reflecting slowing consumer appetite for smartphones.

  • Is T-Mobile A Buy Or Sell? Market Share Gains Versus Verizon Pick Up In Q2

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • If You Shop at Walmart, Prepare for This "Even More Convenient" Change

    With inflation pushing prices to 40-year highs, many of us are looking to save a few dollars on daily necessities. Walmart is a crucial destination for bargain hunters, offering a large variety of products at prices that won't break the bank. If you regularly head to your local store to score these deals, odds are you notice when something changes, and starting today, there's one upgrade you won't want to miss. Walmart's latest change is aimed at making your shopping experience more affordable a

  • Microsoft Asks Google, Oracle to Help Crimp Amazon’s U.S. Government Cloud Leadership

    The software companies are trying to get the U.S. to share its cloud-spending more widely by embracing a multicloud approach.

  • If You'd Invested $3,000 in Apple in 2007, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) went public in 1980 at $22 per share. Let's turn the clock forward to 2007, 10 years after Steve Jobs returned to the company as its CEO. If you had invested $3,000 in Apple on Jan. 9, 2007 -- the day Jobs announced the iPhone -- your investment would be worth over $139,000 today.

  • Raising Cane's CEO Wastes $100,000 on Lottery-Ticket Buy

    The chicken chain's founder had the best of intentions, but his gesture sets a terrible financial example for his employees.

  • Amazon is Discounting This Set of Outdoor Security Cameras

    Guard your home with these highly rated wireless security cameras with motion sensors and local video backup that are $80 off.

  • Why lottery winnings don’t always lead to happiness

    Story at a glance Winning the lottery may increase a person’s life satisfaction and remain that way for decades to come. An increase in happiness isn’t as certain, with research showing lottery winners showing little to no improvement there. Researchers say happiness is subjective and is interpreted differently from person to person. Receiving a massive…