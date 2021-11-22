Save big during these Black Friday deals on AirPods from Amazon and more

Shop different models of Apple AirPods headphones on sale for Black Friday right now.

Apple makes some of the most instantly recognizable headphones on the market. Though you see them in the ears of every other person on the street, on the subway or at the gym, they can be hard to find at affordable prices. Fortunately, some of the many deals on display for Black Friday are for Apple AirPods.

Amazon (and its deals site Woot!) currently has the best deals on Apple's powerful wireless headphones for the holiday shopping event. Whether you need something so compact it can fit in your pocket or something to cover your ears for a deeper listening experience, you save up to $109 this week at the online shopping giant.

For instance, you can get the latest model of the Apple AirPods Pro earbuds for $169.99. Normally listed for $249, these updated wireless headphones are now 32% off and come with MagSafe, which means you can hold it near a MagSafe charger and it will snap firmly into place and start charging. We named the older model of the AirPods Pro one of the best headphones we've ever tried thanks to the customizable fit of the buds and active noise cancellation that dampened environmental noise.

That's just one of the best deals we found on Apple's popular headphones. Check out more ways you can save on Apple AirPods today.

The best Black Friday deals on AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Black Friday 2021: The best AirPods deals from Amazon and Woot!