Save big this summer with Walmart deals on Renpho, Linsy Home and Avapow

Shop Walmart deals on tech, home goods and more ahead of Labor Day 2023.

For incredible savings on back-to-school supplies and more, Walmart is the place to shop. The mega retailer has incredible discounts across all categories to help you cut costs on kitchen gadgets, smart TVs, powerful vacuums and beyond. To stretch your dollar as far as it will go, you can sign up for a Walmart+ membership today for free delivery and tons of exclusive shopping perks.

Today's best Walmart deal

AICOOK Belgian Waffle Maker

AICOOK Belgian Waffle Maker

Start your day the right way with the help of this waffle maker that's on sale at Walmart

$34.99 at Walmart (Save $55)

10 best Walmart deals

Walmart TV deals

Save big on this Vizio smart screen today at Walmart.

Walmart laptop and tablet deals

Grab this affordable HP laptop at Walmart before heading back to school this fall.

Walmart tech and gaming deals

Game on with this PS5 Spider-man title for under $20.

Walmart vacuum deals

Keep your house tidy with this Shark robot vacuum.

Walmart home and furniture deals

This compact couch is cute, comfy and on sale now at Walmart.

Walmart outdoor deals

Up your golf game and save on this Callaway rangefinder at Walmart.

Walmart fashion and beauty deals

Head to Walmart to bag these Skechers sneakers for an unbelievable price.

Walmart toy deals

Save $100 on this kids' truck today at Walmart.

Walmart kitchen deals

Save big on cookware, kitchen equipment and more at Walmart.

Walmart luggage deals

This luggage set can be yours for less today at Walmart.

Walmart fitness deals

Upgrade your fitness gear with these adjustable and affordable weights from Walmart.

What is Walmart+?

Walmart+ is a great subscription service for folks who get their groceries at Walmart. It offers members fuel discounts at participating Murphy USA and Murphy Express gas stations and saves you money on delivery fees with unlimited free delivery. That means, if you're hitting the road this year, signing up for Walmart+ could be a great cost-cutting solution.

Sign up for Walmart+

Being a Walmart+ member gets you exclusive access to the retailer's sale events, some of which are for subscribers only. You can even get early access to select deals, free unlimited delivery for orders and cheaper members-only gas prices. A Walmart+ membership also includes a Paramount+ Essential Plan, offering members the ability to stream premium entertainment like Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Top Gun: Maverick and even live sports for a full year.

