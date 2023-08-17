Save big this summer with Walmart deals on Renpho, Apple and Avapow
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.
For incredible savings on back-to-school supplies and more, Walmart is the place to shop. The mega retailer has deep discounts across all categories to help you cut costs on kitchen gadgets, smart TVs, powerful vacuums and beyond. To stretch your dollar as far as it will go, you can sign up for a Walmart+ membership today for free delivery and tons of exclusive shopping perks.
Today's best Walmart deal
Apple Watch SE (1st Gen)
Apple Watch SE (1st Gen)
Save $130 on a brilliant Apple smartwatch at Walmart.
➤Back-to-school deals: Save big this semester with these back-to-school deals on laptops, backpacks and more
10 best Walmart deals
Avapow 6000A Car Battery Jump Starter for $89.98 (Save $210.01)
Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner for $99 (Save $24.34)
Funcid 12V Kids Powered Ride On Truck Car with Parent Remote Control from $163.99 (Save $94 to $96)
Samsung 15-Inch 512GB Galaxy Book2 Pro for $979 (Save $220.99)
Linsy Home Modular Couches and Sofas Sectional with Storage for $1,259.99 (Save $540)
Walmart TV deals
TCL 32-Inch Class 3 Series Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV for $108 (Save $40)
Vizio 50-Inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV for $268 (Save $90)
Hisense 58-Inch Class R6 Series 4K UHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV for $298 (Save $40)
Hisense 58-Inch Class 4K UHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV for $298 (Save $40)
Samsung 50-Inch Class LS03B The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV for $1,099 (Save $198.99)
Walmart laptop and tablet deals
Samsung 8.7-Inch 32GB Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Tablet (Wi-Fi) for $126.99 (Save $32.01)
Samsung 15-Inch 512GB Galaxy Book2 Pro for $979 (Save $220.99)
Walmart tech and gaming deals
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PlayStation 5 for $19 (Save $30.99)
Soundcore by Anker Select Pro Portable Speaker for $69.98 (Save $30.02)
Walmart vacuum deals
Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner 3369 for $99 (Save $24.34)
Dyson Ball Multi Floor Canister Vacuum for $324.88 (Save $75.11)
Walmart home and furniture deals
Walmart outdoor deals
Athletic Works Women's Golf Club 7-Piece Set for $179 (Save $20.99)
Callaway XLS Pro Slope Golf Laser Rangefinder, with Magnetic Cart Mount for $199 (Save $100.99)
Coleman 8-Person Tenaya Lake Fast Pitch Cabin Camping Tent with Closet for $199 (Save $46)
KidKraft Ainsley Fort Wooden Outdoor Playset/ Swing Set for $299 (Save $50)
Coleman Palm Springs AirJet Inflatable Hot Tub for $398 (Save $60)
➤Early Labor Day deals: Get up to $1,300 off Reviewed-approved refrigerators today at Samsung
Walmart fashion and beauty deals
Under Armour Men's and Big Men's UA Sportstyle Logo T-Shirt for $18.75 (Save $6.25)
Skechers Women's Dynamight 2.0 Power Plunge Lace-up Sneaker for $40 (Save $14)
Shark HyperAIR Fast-Drying Hair Blow Dryer with IQ Styling Concentrator Attachment for $149 (Save $30)
Walmart toy deals
Wisairt Kids Camera 1080P HD Digital Video Camera for $19.99 (Save $20.01)
Lego Jurassic World Dominion Pyroraptor & Dilophosaurus Transport 76951 for $29.97 (Save $15.02)
Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.
Walmart kitchen deals
Tramontina 6.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven from $49.99 (Save $14.98 to $20)
Carote Granite Nonstick Cookware 10-Piece Set for $74.99 (Save $145.01)
Walmart luggage deals
American Tourister Disney Mickey Mouse Carry-On Luggage for $104.99 (Save $95)
Walmart fitness deals
Echelon Sport Exercise Rower with Magnetic Resistance for $397 (Save $200)
What is Walmart+?
Walmart+ is a great subscription service for folks who get their groceries at Walmart. It offers members fuel discounts at participating Murphy USA and Murphy Express gas stations and saves you money on delivery fees with unlimited free delivery. That means, if you're hitting the road this year, signing up for Walmart+ could be a great cost-cutting solution.
Being a Walmart+ member gets you exclusive access to the retailer's sale events, some of which are for subscribers only. You can even get early access to select deals, free unlimited delivery for orders and cheaper members-only gas prices. A Walmart+ membership also includes a Paramount+ Essential Plan, offering members the ability to stream premium entertainment like Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Top Gun: Maverick and even live sports for a full year.
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Walmart deals: Big savings on Renpho, Linsy Home and Avapow