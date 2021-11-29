Save big on TVs at Amazon's Cyber Monday sale with deals on Samsung, TCL, LG and more

Amazon Cyber Monday 2021: Shop top TV deals at Amazon's big sale

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Looking to save on a new TV ahead of the holidays? Amazon's Cyber Monday sale has you covered. The online retailer has slashed prices on some of the best TVs we've tested, so you're in luck.

Whether your new set is a gift or just looking to watch all your shows in sharper colors, today's deals on TVs will save you enough so you can add on one of those Cyber Monday streaming deals, too.

There are two big deal today that we'd recommend above others, and it depends on what kind of TV you're looking for. The best deal all week has been on LG's C1 OLED, which is our favorite TV and has dropped from its typical $1,500 selling price to $1,296.

On the more budget-friendly side, our favorite deal is the TCL 55-inch 6 Series TV. It has excellent picture quality and Roku built right in and it's only $699.99 right now. These sub-$1,000 TVs have actually been creeping up in price all year and this is finally back down to . Given the current supply constraints you might not be able to get a deal this good on a high-quality 55-inch 4K TV until late next year.

For more of the best TV deal you can get during Amazon's Cyber Monday sale, check out the full list below:

The best TV deals at Amazon's Cyber Monday sale

Do I need a 4K or Smart TV?

Story continues

In most cases, you're not going to have a choice. There are some 1080p TVs on sale today, but most TVs above $200 these days are going to have a 4K screen and have some kind of built-in smart platform to run apps like Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and more.

You can bypass these features with a streaming box, but you can't likely get a new TV that doesn't have them built in.

Roku TV vs Google TV vs Smart TV Platforms? Which is best for streaming?

It's just about impossible to buy a "dumb" TV anymore; they all come with some kind of smart platform. LG ships with webOS, Samsung TVs typically have a Tizen-based platform, Sony TVs often have Android TV, and several others have Google TV, Roku TV, or Amazon's Fire TV platform built in.

In all cases, you can still use a separate streaming device like a Roku or an Apple TV, just hook it up to any of the TV's HDMI ports and you can ignore the TV's built-in option.

That said, if you don't have a streaming device or you're buying a TV for a bedroom or a secondary room, it's an added benefit to have something like Roku built right in, so you don't need to spend the extra $20-30 to add a streaming stick or something to get apps like Netflix on those TVs.

Are Cyber Monday TV deals the lowest prices of the year?

In most cases, yes. Though the supply chain has made 2021 one of the weirdest years to buy a TV, this is typically when you'll find the best deal on a TV at any size.

The one exception would be doorbuster deals from brands like Sharp, Westinghouse, Onn, Insignia, and some very low-level TVs that are on deep discount at retailers. Some of these TVs are okay for the price (especially if you want a 50-inch or bigger TV at a very low price) and we'll include those deals where we see them, but in most cases these limited time TVs are not worth the deal.

You can almost always find a TV we actually recommend for the same price or a little more—including 50-inch and 55-inch TVs for $200 or less—and they're made by brands that we know and trust.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon Cyber Monday 2021: Huge TV deals on OLEDs, QLEDs, Smart TVs and more