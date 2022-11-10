U.S. markets open in 4 hours 11 minutes

Save the Date: BioInvent to Host R&D Day in Stockholm on December 8, 2022

BioInvent International
·3 min read
BioInvent International

LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2022 / BioInvent International (STO:BINV) Lund, Sweden, November 10, 2022 - BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (Nasdaq Stockholm:BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, will host an R&D Day in Stockholm on Thursday December 8, 2022 for investors, analysts and media.

The R&D Day will feature KOL Dr Sean Lim from University Hospital Southampton, who will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need in treating patients with T cell lymphomas.

Representatives from BioInvent's management team will provide an update on BioInvent's broad clinical pipeline with five programs in ongoing clinical development. Moderator for the day is Lars Frick, journalist at Börsveckan.

The program will start at 2:00 pm CET, with registration from 1:00 pm CET and will end with networking at around 4:30 pm CET. The event will take place at Epicenter, entrance at Regeringsgatan 61A in Stockholm.

The event will be conducted in English and there will be a simultaneous live webcast for those unable to attend in person. The webcast, with presentation slides, will be available to view on BioInvent's website www.bioinvent.com and a recording will be made available shortly after the event.

If you wish to register to participate in the event on site, please send an email to anmalan@bioinvent.com with the subject "R&D Dec 8" (RSVP December 2).

Dr Sean Lim is an Associate Professor and Honorary Consultant in Hematological Oncology at University Hospital Southampton, United Kingdom. Dr Lim is a practicing clinician specializing in lymph node cancers and she also leads a scientific research group focusing on the development of new anti-cancer drugs, in particular novel therapeutic monoclonal antibodies.

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently four drug candidates in five ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T™ technology platform simultaneously identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline or for additional licensing and partnering.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com. Follow on Twitter: @BioInvent.

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Hofvander
Senior Director Investor Relations
+46 (0)46 286 85 50
cecilia.hofvander@bioinvent.com

BioInvent International AB (publ)

Co. Reg. No. Org nr: 556537-7263
Visiting address: Ideongatan 1
Mailing address: 223 70 LUND
Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50
www.bioinvent.com

Attachments

Save the date: BioInvent to host R&D Day in Stockholm on December 8, 2022

SOURCE: BioInvent International



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/724969/Save-the-Date-BioInvent-to-Host-RD-Day-in-Stockholm-on-December-8-2022

