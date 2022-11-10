Save the date: BioInvent to host R&D Day in Stockholm on December 8, 2022

LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2022 / BioInvent International (STO:BINV) Lund, Sweden, November 10, 2022 - BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (Nasdaq Stockholm:BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, will host an R&D Day in Stockholm on Thursday December 8, 2022 for investors, analysts and media.

The R&D Day will feature KOL Dr Sean Lim from University Hospital Southampton, who will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need in treating patients with T cell lymphomas.

Representatives from BioInvent's management team will provide an update on BioInvent's broad clinical pipeline with five programs in ongoing clinical development. Moderator for the day is Lars Frick, journalist at Börsveckan.

The program will start at 2:00 pm CET, with registration from 1:00 pm CET and will end with networking at around 4:30 pm CET. The event will take place at Epicenter, entrance at Regeringsgatan 61A in Stockholm.

The event will be conducted in English and there will be a simultaneous live webcast for those unable to attend in person. The webcast, with presentation slides, will be available to view on BioInvent's website www.bioinvent.com and a recording will be made available shortly after the event.

If you wish to register to participate in the event on site, please send an email to anmalan@bioinvent.com with the subject "R&D Dec 8" (RSVP December 2).

Dr Sean Lim is an Associate Professor and Honorary Consultant in Hematological Oncology at University Hospital Southampton, United Kingdom. Dr Lim is a practicing clinician specializing in lymph node cancers and she also leads a scientific research group focusing on the development of new anti-cancer drugs, in particular novel therapeutic monoclonal antibodies.

