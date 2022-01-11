U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,713.07
    +42.78 (+0.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,252.02
    +183.15 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,153.45
    +210.62 (+1.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,194.00
    +22.85 (+1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.33
    +3.10 (+3.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.50
    +22.70 (+1.26%)
     

  • Silver

    22.82
    +0.36 (+1.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1370
    +0.0039 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7460
    -0.0340 (-1.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3635
    +0.0059 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2930
    +0.0850 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,659.29
    +933.76 (+2.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.08
    +19.66 (+1.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,491.37
    +46.12 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     
SAVE THE DATE: NOVAGOLD 2021 Year-End Financial Results Release, Conference Call and Video Webcast

NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC.
·1 min read
In this article:
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (TSX, NYSE American: NG) will release its 2021 year-end financial results after market close on January 26, 2022. A conference call and video webcast to discuss these results will take place January 27, 2022, at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET).

During the webcast, NOVAGOLD’s Chairman, Dr. Thomas Kaplan; President and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Lang; and Chief Financial Officer, David Ottewell, will provide a summary of the company’s year-end financial results, an update on the Donlin Gold project, and gold sector remarks.

Questions may be submitted prior to the call at info@novagold.com. There will also be an opportunity to ask questions during the webcast following the presentation.

The video webcast and conference call-in details are provided below.

Video Webcast:

www.novagold.com/investors/events/

North American callers:

1-800-319-4610

International callers:

1-604-638-5340

The webcast will be archived on NOVAGOLD’s website for one year. For a transcript of the call, please see https://www.novagold.com/investors/presentations/ to download or email info@novagold.com.

NOVAGOLD Contact:

Mélanie Hennessey
Vice President, Corporate Communications

Jason Mercier
Manager, Investor Relations

604-669-6227 or 1-866-669-6227
www.novagold.com


