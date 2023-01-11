U.S. markets close in 1 hour 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,948.02
    +28.77 (+0.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,846.18
    +142.08 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,861.68
    +119.05 (+1.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,836.39
    +13.73 (+0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.49
    +2.37 (+3.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,881.50
    +5.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.56
    -0.11 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0755
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5690
    -0.0520 (-1.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2148
    +0.0001 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.2920
    +0.1000 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,482.70
    +60.70 (+0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    411.95
    +1.23 (+0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,724.98
    +30.49 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,446.00
    +270.44 (+1.03%)
     

SAVE THE DATE: NOVAGOLD 2022 Year-End Financial Results Release, Conference Call and Video Webcast

NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC.
·1 min read
NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC.
NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (TSX, NYSE American: NG) will release its 2022 year-end financial results after market close on January 25, 2023. A conference call and video webcast to discuss these results will take place January 26, 2023, at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET).

During the webcast, NOVAGOLD’s Chairman, Dr. Thomas Kaplan; President and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Lang; and Chief Financial Officer, David Ottewell, will provide a summary of the company’s year-end financial results, an update on the Donlin Gold project, and gold sector remarks.

Questions may be submitted prior to the call at info@novagold.com. There will also be an opportunity to ask questions during the webcast following the presentation.

The video webcast and conference call-in details are provided below.

Video Webcast:

www.novagold.com/investors/events/

North American callers:

1-800-319-4610

International callers:

1-604-638-5340

The webcast will be archived on NOVAGOLD’s website for one year. For a transcript of the call, please see https://www.novagold.com/investors/presentations/ to download or email info@novagold.com.

NOVAGOLD Contact:

Mélanie Hennessey
Vice President, Corporate Communications

Frank Gagnon
Manager, Investor Relations

604-669-6227 or 1-866-669-6227
www.novagold.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Carvana Stock Was Flying Higher Today

    Shares of Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were soaring today on an apparent short squeeze in shares of the struggling online seller of used cars, which could be approaching bankruptcy. The movement in Carvana comes as meme stocks like Bed Bath & Beyond, which is teetering on bankruptcy, and AMC Entertainment were rallying on a short squeeze, showing a coordinated effort to drive these stocks higher. Carvana was not previously part of the group of meme stocks that first got attention on Reddit's WallStreetBets page, but its low price and high short-selling ratio seem to have attracted the interest of the same crowd.

  • Why Amazon Stock Is Rallying Again Today

    Amazon maintained its buy rating with one Wall Street analyst, and has had some other bullish news flow of late.

  • Coinbase Strikes a Massive Blow to Bankman-Fried and FTX

    Coinbase Chief Executive Brian Armstrong does not mince words. Nearly two months after rival Sam Bankman-Fried's empire went bankrupt, he's just delivered a massive blow to what until recently was the institutional face of crypto. Bankman-Fried's empire consisted of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

  • Why GE HealthCare Technologies Surged Higher Today

    General Electric spinoff GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) Shares were up 8.6% by 11:30 a.m. today. According to the release, organic fourth-quarter revenue growth will be a whopping 12%. Meanwhile, adjusted earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) will come in above the $2.6 billion forecast on the investor day in December.

  • Pfizer (PFE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Pfizer (PFE) closed at $47.62 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.59% move from the prior day.

  • Tesla a stock ‘you want to own 3-5 years from now,’ strategist says

    Laffer Tengler Investments CEO and Chief Investment Officer Nancy Tengler joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of Tesla stock amid its recent struggles, why earnings season could bring disappointment for investors, and the odds of a recession.

  • Where Will AMD Stock Be in 1 Year?

    The past year has been terrible for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) investors as shares of the chipmaker have crashed 50% thanks to multiple headwinds that include the broader stock market sell-off owing to a hawkish Federal Reserve, slowing semiconductor demand, and concerns that the economy may be headed for a recession in 2023. AMD stock carries a price target of $87.50 for the next 12 months as per a consensus estimate of 38 analysts. Or will the semiconductor market's weakness catch up with AMD and send the stock lower?

  • Better Cybersecurity Stock: CrowdStrike vs. Okta

    Cybersecurity software falls into this bucket, which leads to the question of which cybersecurity stocks are the best to buy. Two popular cybersecurity investments are CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA), and for a good reason: They are the go-to solutions in their respective offerings. Instead, multiple companies provide different methods to create effective protection.

  • 12 Best Up-and-Coming Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 best up-and–coming stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Up-and-Coming Stocks to Buy Now. 2022 has been the worst year for growth stocks, and stocks in general, since 2008. The runaway inflation we had […]

  • Why Plug Power Shares Jumped Today

    Shares of growth and technology companies are leading the market higher today, but alternative energy company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) was outpacing even the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index. While the Nasdaq was up by 1.1% as of 12:45 p.m. ET, Plug Power stock was higher by 6% at that time. Investors have been feeling better about growth stocks over the past few days as they anticipate inflation data to keep heading in the right direction, which could mean the Federal Reserve will slow interest rate hikes.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Stellantis, ChargePoint, Mercedes-Benz, BYD and Tesla

    Stellantis, ChargePoint, Mercedes-Benz, BYD and Tesla are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

    Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript January 9, 2023 Operator: Greetings. Welcome to Tilray’s Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. Question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. Please note this conference is being recorded. At this time, I’ll turn the conference over […]

  • Why Thursday’s U.S. CPI report might kill stock market’s hope of inflation melting away

    A mild stock market rally to kick off the new year will be put to the test Thursday when investors face a highly-awaited inflation reading which could well help determine the size of the Federal Reserve’s next interest-rate increase.

  • Wall Street Analysts Think TSMC (TSM) Could Surge 33.2%: Read This Before Placing a Bet

    The mean of analysts' price targets for TSMC (TSM) points to a 33.2% upside in the stock. While this highly sought-after metric has not proven reasonably effective, strong agreement among analysts in raising earnings estimates does indicate an upside in the stock.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond one of the ‘more crowded shorts in the market right now': Analyst

    S3 Partners Head of Predictive Analytics Ihor Dusaniwsky joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Bed Bath & Beyond stock, a looming bankruptcy, volatility across meme stocks, investor sentiment, and the outlook for Apple.

  • Medical Properties Trust: Is the Selloff Justified?

    Medical Properties Trust has been under a bear attack by short sellers

  • Will Pinterest Stock Hit $100 in 2023?

    At $24 per share, Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) stock is trading well below the all-time high of $89.90 it reached in 2021. Can Pinterest recover its former glory? Pinterest has enough advantages in its corner to deliver better returns to investors.

  • 3 Tobacco Stocks to Watch on Impressive Industry Trends

    The Zacks Tobacco industry players are benefiting from solid pricing power as well as focus on innovation and expansion of low-risk products. These upsides bode well for Philip Morris (PM), British American Tobacco (BTI) and Turning Point Brands (TPB).

  • Intuitive Surgical Dives As New System Rumors Flop; InMode Also Skids

    Intuitive Surgical disappointed Wednesday while InMode beat fourth-quarter views. But both ISRG stock and INMD stock fell in response.

  • Why Atlassian Soared Today

    One analyst maintained a high price target on shares, while also noting the company raised its prices yesterday.