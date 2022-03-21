U.S. markets closed

SAVE THE DATE: NOVAGOLD 2022 First Quarter Financial Results Release, Conference Call and Video Webcast

NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC.
·1 min read
NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC.
NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (TSX, NYSE American: NG) will release its 2022 first quarter financial results after market close on April 5, 2022. A conference call and video webcast to discuss these results will take place April 6, 2022, at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET).

During the webcast, NOVAGOLD’s Chairman, Dr. Thomas Kaplan; President and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Lang; and Chief Financial Officer, David Ottewell, will provide a summary of the company’s first quarter financial results, an update on the Donlin Gold project, and gold sector remarks.

Questions may be submitted prior to the call at info@novagold.com. There will also be an opportunity to ask questions during the webcast following the presentation.

The video webcast and conference call-in details are provided below.

Video Webcast:

www.novagold.com/investors/events/

North American callers:

1-800-319-4610

International callers:

1-604-638-5340

The webcast will be archived on NOVAGOLD’s website for one year. For a transcript of the call, please see https://www.novagold.com/investors/presentations/ to download or email info@novagold.com.

NOVAGOLD Contact:

Mélanie Hennessey
Vice President, Corporate Communications

Allison Pettit
Manager, Communications

604-669-6227 or 1-866-669-6227
www.novagold.com



