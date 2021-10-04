Press release

Copenhagen, 4 October 2021

SAVE THE DATE: Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S to hold Capital Markets Day on 23 November, 2021

Scandinavian Tobacco Group invites analysts, investors, and members of the media to its Capital Markets Day to be held on 23 November in London, United Kingdom.



During the Capital Markets Day, CEO Niels Frederiksen and CFO Marianne Rørslev Bock will provide an update on the strategic and financial direction of Scandinavian Tobacco Group. In addition, representatives from the commercial divisions and supply chain will provide a deep dive into specific business areas and the opportunities ahead. The event is held in English and presentations will be followed by a Q&A.



The Capital Markets Day is scheduled to take place in London with on-site attendance with all necessary health and safety precautions taken. It will also be possible to follow the event as a live webcast.



Additional information on the agenda, venue and presenters for the event will be available on Scandinavian Tobacco Groups website at a later stage.

Registration form available at: https://investor.st-group.com/ upcoming-events

For further information, please contact:





Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations, phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications, phone: +1 484 379 8725

or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

