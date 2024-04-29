How To Save Even More Money at Costco With a $20 Membership Deal That Ends in June

Art Wager / iStock.com

If you have wondered whether a Costco membership is worth its price, now is the time to find out. You can snag a year-long membership to the famed warehouse retailer for one-third of its normal price. But you better act fast, the deal only lasts until June of this year.

How do you snag this major discount? This incredible savings opportunity is one you can take advantage of by visiting StackSocial. In order to reap the full benefits of this reward, you will need to pay the traditional Costco Gold Star membership fee of $60. But don’t worry, the savings will come in the form of a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card.

You will walk away with all of the great benefits of a year-long membership plus the digital card, meaning you will only end up paying $20 for a membership that normally costs triple. It is important to note that this offer is only valid for new members or members whose memberships have been expired for more than 18 months and must be redeemed by June 16, 2024. Here’s a little more information about the deal.

What Is the Costco Gold Membership?

Costco is a warehouse retailer that sells bulk products for substantially less than its competitors in many cases. It offers two memberships: Executive and Gold Star. The Executive Membership costs $120 per year plus applicable sales tax and gets you an annual 2% reward as well as discounts on Costco services. The Gold Star membership costs $60 per year plus applicable sales tax and allows you to shop in-store and online.

How Do I Take Advantage of the $20 Membership Deal?

The $20 membership deal is available through StackSocial, a product discovery platform. The website is offering the Gold Star membership plus a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card for $60. The $40 Digital Costco Shop Card is sent via email within two weeks of purchase.

The website notes that purchasers should check their junk or spam folders if they do not receive one.

Are There Any Exclusions?

Before you buy any deal, you will want to read the fine print. As stated by StackSocial, this discount is “Valid for NEW MEMBERS ONLY or for members whose memberships have been expired for more than 18 months.” Additionally, it is only available to customers in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Purchasers will receive one free household card. The household card is available for use by one individual over the age of 16 who lives at the same address. To be valid, the membership must be redeemed by June 16, 2024; however, it is suggested that you redeem the membership within 30 days of purchase.

There is a limit of one per household. You are able to purchase a second one as a gift for someone outside of your home. Finally, this deal cannot be used in conjunction with other promo codes or discounts.

Now that you have the details, you can confidently click “Add to Cart” and score a Costco Gold Star membership for one-third of the normal price. Happy shopping and saving.

