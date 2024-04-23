Save on Family Outings: 4 Fee-Free Days at National Parks

noblige / Getty Images/iStockphoto

National parks are known as America’s crown jewels and attract hundreds of thousands to millions of visitors every summer. They’re also friendly on the family budget, with the cost to enter parks ranging from $10 to $35. In fact, many of the parks are free to enter every day.

You don’t need to travel to those parks to enjoy a free day. Your family can get into all national parks for free on a couple of special days this summer. They are part of several fee-free days designed to let families experience our national parks without breaking the bank. And you have plenty of options — there are more than 400 national parks to enjoy.

According to the National Park Service, these fee-free days include entrance fees but do not cover things such as amenity or user fees. Other federal land management agencies offering their own fee-free days in 2024 are the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation, U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

June 19 — Juneteenth

Juneteenth (June 19) is a commemoration related to the abolition of slavery in the United States. It celebrates the date of June 19, 1865, when enslaved people of African descent in Galveston, Texas, learned of their freedom.

The National Park Service offers free entrance on this day to the national parks to commemorate Juneteenth National Independence Day.

August 4 — Great American Outdoors Day

You can celebrate the great American outdoors for free at the national parks. According to the National Park Service, “The Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA) was passed in 2020 to provide funding to improve infrastructure and expand recreation opportunities in national parks and other public lands. It also established the National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund and guaranteed permanent funding for the existing Land and Water Conservation Fund.”

To commemorate the anniversary of GAOA, you can visit any National Park Service site that charges a fee for free on August 4.

September 28 — National Public Lands Day

According to the National Environmental Education Foundation (NEEF), “The inaugural National Public Lands Day, originally known as ‘Public Lands Appreciation Day,’ took place on July 30, 1994. It brings awareness to the stewardship of our nation’s public lands.”

According to NEEF, National Public Lands Day has grown into the largest single-day volunteer event for public lands. You can mark the day by visiting any of the national parks for free.

November 11 — Veterans Day

Many national parks across the U.S. have direct connections to the military. In fact, there are dozens of battlefields, military parks, and historic sites that commemorate and honor the service of American veterans. The date ties back to the establishment of Yellowstone as the world’s first national park in 1872.

Until the National Park Service was created, the U.S. Calvary watched over national parks and served as the first park rangers. Many parks hosted training and care of military members during World War II.

You can remember and honor our veterans by visiting any National Park Service site for free on Veterans Day.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Save on Family Outings: 4 Fee-Free Days at National Parks