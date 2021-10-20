U.S. markets open in 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,509.25
    -2.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,296.00
    -27.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,405.50
    +7.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,267.00
    -5.80 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.11
    -0.85 (-1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.90
    +13.40 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    24.10
    +0.22 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1639
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.62
    -0.69 (-4.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3766
    -0.0028 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2700
    -0.0900 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    64,174.91
    +2,001.69 (+3.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,489.87
    +26.51 (+1.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.27
    +5.74 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

Save Foods Completes Multiple Pre-Harvest Application Trials on Citrus Fruits, in Collaboration With Leading California Academic Institution

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Save Foods Inc
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Positive Results Warrant Further Pursuit of the Citrus Farming Market

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Save Foods (Nasdaq: SVFD) (“Save Foods” or the “Company”), an Israeli-based agrifood tech company focused on developing and selling eco-friendly products specifically designed to extend the shelf life and ensure the safety of fresh fruits and vegetables, today announced the completion of a series of successful trials in conjunction with a leading California academic institution.

As part of the Company’s efforts to validate the efficacy of its products, Save Foods is collaborating with several plant pathologists and researcher labs. Recently, the efficacy and impact of Save Foods’ treatments as a pre-harvest application was validated by a world renowned academic institution in California. The study’s results demonstrate pre-harvest applications of Save Foods’ treatments are effective in mitigating the presence of decay-causing pathogens on the surface of citrus fruits.

Dan Sztybel, CEO of Save Foods Ltd., the Company’s Israeli subsidiary, commented, “Pre-harvest applications are a natural extension of our existing business model, which until now has focused mostly on post-harvest treatments. Save Foods’ post-harvest treatments are effective at maximizing the shelf life and safety of fresh produce, and the recent California studies indicate that growers and packers can benefit further from a pre-harvest application. Any extension of shelf life provides all stakeholders - growers, packers, retailers and consumers – better access to higher quality fruits and vegetables across the supply chain.”

Dr. Art Dawson, Company’s U.S. Business Manager added, “To really ensure the best quality of the fruit and minimize decay along the food chain, treatment should start in the field and continue into the post-harvest stage.”

“The findings in these initial tests indicate that the pre-harvest applications of Save Foods’ holistic treatments successfully control the pathogens that can cause disease and lead to waste. This corroborates our internal analysis of the Company’s products and suggests that Save Foods can offer growers and packers a complete, practical and environmentally friendly solution to control and reduce foodborne and plant pathogens, helping to ensure they are delivering a safe product across the supply chain, minimizing waste and loss,” Dawson concluded.

About Save Foods
Save Foods is an innovative, dynamic company addressing two of the most significant challenges in the agrifood tech industry: food loss and food safety. Save Foods is dedicated to delivering integrated solutions for improved safety, freshness and quality, every step of the way from field to fork. Collaborating closely with its customers, the company develops new solutions that benefit the entire supply chain and improve the safety and quality of life of both the workers and the consumers alike. Save Food’s initial applications are in post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetable packing houses processing, including, citrus, avocado, pears, apples and mangos.

By controlling and preventing pathogen contamination and significantly reducing the use of hazardous chemicals and their residues, Save Foods products not only prolong fresh produce shelf life and reduce food loss and waste, but also help to ensure a safe, natural, and healthy product.

For more information visit our website at https://savefoods.co/

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Save Foods is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses further pursuit of the citrus farming market, validating the efficacy of its products, collaborating with plant pathologists and researcher labs, and the potential of its product in pre-harvest settings. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including market conditions and the satisfaction of all conditions to, and the closing of, the offering, as well as those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Save Foods’ annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 29, 2021, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Save Foods undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Save Foods is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Media Contact:

Dariela Farcas
dariela@savefoods.co


Recommended Stories

  • Rio Tinto announces bold $7.5 billion spend to halve carbon emissions by 2030; shares fall

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto announced on Wednesday a $7.5 billion plan to reduce carbon emissions by 50% by 2030, a reduction three times greater than its previous target, but shares fell as investors reacted to the higher spend. As steel and iron ore producers continue their push to cut carbon emissions in line with global climate commitments by 2050, Rio said it sought to halve its scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions - direct emissions by the company and certain types of indirect emissions, respectively - by the end of the decade. Rio brought forward its target to 2025 for a 15% reduction in emissions from 2018 levels, five years faster than it had previously targeted.

  • Why Did Plug Power, Enphase, and SunPower Stocks Pop?

    Investors in renewable energy companies such as Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), and SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) are cheering today, as shares of the stocks have risen 2.6%, 4.2%, and 7.6%, respectively, as of 2:20 p.m. EDT Tuesday. This is rather strange, however, because the news today sounds mostly bad for investors in renewable energy stocks.

  • Oil & gas giant Total downplayed climate threat: study

    French oil and gas major Total deliberately downplayed the threat of global warming from the 1970s onwards, according to research based on interviews with former company executives and internal company documents.

  • Colorado steel mill being powered by solar, among the first in the world

    Something big is happening in southern Colorado — one of the state's largest solar fields is now almost fully powering the 150-year-old EVRAZ steel mill in Pueblo.

  • The World Is Nowhere Near to Kicking Its Dirtiest Habit

    (Bloomberg) -- Never in human history has a ton of coal cost more. Governments and utilities across the globe are willing to pay record sums to literally keep the lights on. That's the bruising reality that global leaders must face at the high-stakes climate talks in Glasgow this month as hopes fade for a deal to end the world’s reliance on the dirtiest fuel.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon

  • Energy crunch hits global recovery as winter approaches

    Power shortages are turning out streetlights and shutting down factories in China. The poor in Brazil are choosing between paying for food or electricity. German corn and wheat farmers can't find fertilizer, made using natural gas. And fears are rising that Europe will have to ration electricity if it's a cold winter.

  • Air Canada Launches its New LEAVE LESS Travel Program, Leading the Way for Sustainable Business Travel; Deloitte Canada is First On Board

    Air Canada announced today that Deloitte Canada will be the first corporate customer to participate in its new LEAVE LESS Travel Program, which offers corporate customers effective options to offset or reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions related to business travel and reduce their carbon footprint.

  • ‘We may forsake some amount of return for future generations’: Ford Foundation divesting millions from fossil fuels

    The Ford Foundation, one of the largest U.S. private foundations, will divest millions from the fossil fuels that historically powered the gas auto engines responsible for seeding the charitable endeavor in the first place.

  • Electric vehicles certainly are dirty — their battery packs are poised to be one of the biggest new sources of pollution

    The International Energy Agency (IEA) said this year it’s expecting 145 million electric vehicles (EVs) worldwide by 2030. Although EVs do not release carbon dioxide during their use, their production exerts the same toll on the environment as that of conventional cars, while the recycling of lithium-ion batteries poses unique challenges. Lithium-ion batteries are bulkier and take more space than their traditional counterpart, lead-acid batteries.

  • Danish company to build world's 'tallest and most powerful' wind turbine

    A Danish manufacturer announced it will try out a prototype of a nearly thousand-foot offshore wind turbine next year in what will be an inaugural demonstration for "the tallest and most powerful wind turbine in the world."

  • Chubby rescued ocelot loves to play with people

    This adorable ocelot was another victim of the wildlife traffic, but was lucky enough to be rescued and taken to a Wildlife Refuge. He lives with a thin female, but he is too lazy to exercise and became a very chubby cat. He does enjoy playing though, as long as he gets to do so while lying down. The Ocelot (Leopardus pardalis) is a small wild cat, but it is the biggest member of the genus Leopardus, which also includes the Margay (Leopardus wiedii), the Northern Tiger Cat (Leopardus tigrinus), the Andean Mountain Cat (Leopardus jacobita), the Kodkod (Leopardus guigna), the Geoffroy's Cat (Leopardus geoffroyi), the Pampas Cat (Leopardus colocolo), and the Southern Tiger Cat (Leopardus guttulus). It is native to the Americas and can be found in various habits, such as tropical forests, thorn scrub regions, savannah grasslands, marshes and mangrove forests. It is widely distributed, from northern Argentina to the southwestern United States, and it's the most common cat species throughout much of its range. At the moment the main threats for ocelots are habitat loss and fragmentation, retaliatory killing for depredation of poultry, and the illegal trade of pets and fur. After drugs and weapons, the illegal wildlife trade is the third most valuable illicit commerce in the world. Only one out of ten trafficked animals survive! Do not support the pet trade; do not buy wildlife products! Wild animals should be wild and free!

  • Dems scramble for climate Plan C as Manchin dashes their dreams

    Senate Democrats are pressing Joe Manchin to give them an alternative after he rejected major parts of President Joe Biden’s climate plan.

  • Agricultural Technology Companies Are Finding Themselves in a Global Race to Develop and Acquire New Intellectual Property

    Image by AgriFORCE The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Near Central Indiana, Agriculture in the Classroom, a program founded by the Indiana Farm Bureau, helps inspire students from kindergarten through high school to better understand the evolution, opportunities and challenges of farming in the State. This is done with an eye to inspiring the next generation of farmers - and en

  • 'Tiger King' zookeeper Erik Cowie died of 'chronic alcohol use'

    Cowie was found unconscious and pronounced dead at a Brooklyn apartment on Sept. 3.

  • Britain's fossil fuel dilemma in the spotlight as climate talks near

    Britain faces a fossil fuel dilemma: it can burnish its green credentials by halting new oil and gas development in the North Sea, yet doing so will leave it more reliant on imported fuel. How Britain charts a course to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 will be under scrutiny when it hosts the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, starting on Oct. 31. In June 2019, when Britain enshrined its 2050 net zero target in law, Greenpeace activists steered speedboats towards a BP platform in the North Sea brandishing a "Climate Emergency" banner to try to stop production starting from Vorlich oilfield.

  • Concrete: the world's 3rd largest CO2 emitter

    If concrete were a country, it would be the third largest emitter of greenhouse gases on Earth, behind only China and the United States.

  • Amazon and others commit to using zero-carbon shipping fuels by 2040

    LONDON (Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc and IKEA are among commercial users of container shipping that will opt for zero-carbon marine fuels by 2040 in a new initiative aimed at speeding up decarbonisation in the maritime sector, executives said on Tuesday. With about 90% of world trade transported by sea, global shipping accounts for nearly 3% of the world's CO2 emissions and the sector is under growing scrutiny to become cleaner. The initiative, which was organised by the non-profit Aspen Institute and has nine signatories so far also including Unilever and Michelin, sets a goal for companies to only purchase ocean freight services powered by scalable zero-carbon fuels by 2040.

  • Flooding in Venice worsens off-season amid climate change

    After Venice suffered the second-worst flood in its history in November 2019, it was inundated with four more exceptional tides within six weeks, shocking Venetians and triggering fears about the worsening impact of climate change. The repeated invasion of brackish lagoon water into St. Mark’s Basilica this summer is a quiet reminder that the threat hasn't receded. Venice’s unique topography, built on log piles among canals, has made it particularly vulnerable to climate change.

  • Celebrate Waste Reduction Week with 15 eco-friendly products to simplify your life at home

    Reduce waste with these eco-friendly household products.

  • Data shows ship crossed over oil pipeline that ruptured

    A massive cargo ship that was supposed to be at anchor was buffeted by high winds during a January storm and repeatedly crossed over an undersea oil pipeline that later ruptured off the Southern California coast, according to vessel monitoring data. Federal investigators are examining whether on Jan. 25, the anchor from the Panama-registered container ship MSC DANIT caught the pipe and pulled it across the seafloor, Coast Guard Lt. j.g. Tracking data analyzed by the environmental group Skytruth showed that on that date the MSC DANIT drifted several times over the pipeline that is about 100 feet (30 meters) below the surface.