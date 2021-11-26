Save hundreds on iPhones, Galaxy phones and more during Black Friday 2021

The best early Black Friday phone deals: iPhone, Samsung Galaxy and Pixel 5

Black Friday is here. If you or someone you know is in the market for a new smartphone, like the iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra or Google Pixel 6, now's a good time to start shopping.

We've done the heavy lifting and found the best deals for all three phones, plus a few extras from various retailers and carriers, so you can find what you need.

Also note that while many of the deals retailers offer say you'll save a significant chunk of money, carriers often tie these to device trade-ins, so you may get a significantly smaller discount if you don't have an older device to hand over.

In some cases, like at Best Buy, there's also an added discount for same-day activation. So, you may see a deal for $150 off, but $100 of that may come from switching your number over to your new phone on the spot.

Shop the best Black Friday phone deals

Black Friday iPhone deals

The discounts may not be as steep as with other manufacturers, but you may still be able to save a few bucks on iPhones right now.

Black Friday Samsung Galaxy deals

Samsung has a few deals directly on its website, which can save you up to $250 and score you a free pair of Galaxy Buds2. Many of the deals directly from Samsung are listed a bit differently; when you go to the page, you'll see a much lower price than we've listed below, but that's with the inclusion of a trade-in. The discounts listed below are without any trade-ins, so you might be able to save a bit of extra money if you have a device you can swap.

Black Friday Google 6 deals

Pixel deals are sparse right now, but Verizon has a few offers for the Pixel 6 that can save you $150 on a pretty great phone. There's some fine print, though; as noted above, these discounts come with the requirement that you activate the phone at the time of purchase. That's not a problem if you're looking to upgrade your own device, but it may create a few (solvable) complications if you're holiday shopping for someone else.

