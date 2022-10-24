Save hundreds on tech gifts for the holidays, from Beats earbuds to an Apple TV

Deals for Days banner

They say the early bird gets the worm. We say, the early shopper gets the savings. That's why we've partnered with Walmart for their Deals for Days campaign running now through the end of November to bring you the biggest and best bargains and help you cross off your holiday shopping list early. Between unplanned shipping delays and inflation, a little bit of pre-planning will pay off big time.

This year, entice the gamer, the streaming junkie and the photo-taking maven with a tech gift that is sure to satisfy. Take a peek at our top picks below and start saving now. Seriously, get going!

1. Get a 50-inch Vizio smart TV for under $300

VIZIO 50

VIZIO 50" 4K UHD LED Smart TV

$298 $358 Save $60.00

$298 $358 at Walmart

Get a super-slim, ultra-crisp 50-inch smart TV with a V-Gaming engine that helps eliminate lag time for under $300 with this deal. Plus, it comes pre-loaded with tons of apps so you can get streaming in mere minutes. It also comes with Watch Free+, which is a free, non-subscription way to stream live TV without the cost.

A whopping 7,000 customers give this device five stars. One enamored reviewer shares, "This is not a TV, it is an experience. I have another major brand that is two years old and the difference in the picture quality and features from it to this TV is no less than amazing." Another adds, "Honestly with all the apps I may need to rethink cable! The screen image is fantastic and offers a clear picture. Remote is easy to use and can be used with voice commands. I highly recommend this TV!"

2. Hear this: Beats wireless earbuds are $40 off

Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Earbuds

Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Earbuds

$160 $200 Save $40.00

$160 $200 at Walmart

Get the audio quality you expect from a brand name like Beats with the comfort to match. These wireless earbuds are noise canceling and provide six hours of listening time on a single charge (plus 18 additional hours from the wireless charging case). And a five-minute "fast fuel" will give you an hour of listening time if you forgot to juice up your buds before your workout.

Don't take it from us, these reviews seal the deal. One shares, " Easy to connect and the sound quality is top notch. Whether you're using noise canceling or not, these earbuds are phenomenal." And this converted customer adds, "I lost my Powerbeats Pros about a week ago and decided to switch to these and let me tell u: the vocals-crisp, the bass-electric, and the size-nimble. I just got these and I've already been lost in them for hours. They don't have Powerbeat's battery life, but they exceed on every other level. Great for every type of music. 100% recommend them."

3. Save over $40 on an Apple TV HD

Apple TV HD 32GB (2nd Generation)

Apple TV HD 32GB (2nd Generation)

$79 $120 Save $41

$79 $120 at Walmart

If their current streaming setup could use an upgrade, look no further than this half-price Apple TV setup, equipped with a Siri-enabled remote for ultimate ease of use.

One customer put it succinctly: "Good bye cable." Another repeat customer adds, "I have a collection of these for multiple houses, they last for years, outperform the other set-top boxes, and are the most flexible to setup. Apple doesn't litter your screen with ads either."

4. Upgrade their WFH setup with this reliable printer (it's on sale)

Canon PIXMA Wired Color Inkjet Printer

Canon PIXMA Wired Color Inkjet Printer

$39 $49 Save $10.00

$39 $49 at Walmart

This small-scale printer can still perform at top speed thanks to its ability to use high-capacity ink cartridges (more printing, less refilling). Print, copy or scan anything legal size to as small as an envelope from this diminutive device.

One customer put it to the test: "I am bit of a printer snob. I have tried many printers over the years in the search for one that will meet all of my needs. I think this one ranks up there near the top of my list. It is a wired printer, which these days seems counterintuitive, but it's not a problem for me at all. Cutting to the chase, the best thing I liked about this is the photo quality prints. I print a lot of photos for home decor and making gifts, so I need a good photo printer. To test this, I printed out pictures on this printer and compared them to photos on another printer I have, and this one won hands down."

5. Give gamers savings to talk about

Razer Barracuda X Wireless Gaming and Mobile Headset

Razer Barracuda X Wireless Gaming and Mobile Headset

$69 $99 Save $30.00

$69 $99 at Walmart

This wireless, multi-platform gaming headset functions with PC, Playstation, Nintendo Switch and Android devices. Lightweight and breathable, this headset is comfortable enough for a marathon battle. The detachable mic erases background noise for ultimate concentration. Plus, 20 hours of playback time on a single charge means you'll never have to take a break to power up. Touch controls are located right on the ear cup for quick and easy adjustments.

Take it from this parent: "This gaming headset is very well made. My son has had many sets in the past and seems to have issues with longevity of them. He's used them several weeks and they are sturdy enough to withstand his tossing around. They fit well and feel good and comfortable on his head. The sound quality of both the speakers inside as well as the microphone is excellent. Was easy to connect and wifi is clear."

Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)