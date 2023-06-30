How To Save Money on Car Insurance Using ChatGPT

Bill Oxford / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Advancements in artificial intelligence have hit the market in the last year or so, and users are slowing figuring out how to use these tools to their benefit. Insurance companies have adopted the power of artificial intelligence into various different stages of the business, from improving customer service to analyzing customer data points. If you’re shopping for auto insurance, you can leverage ChatGPT to help you save money on your premiums and to simplify the process.

You no longer have to be confused about the car insurance shopping process, as you can have AI assistance through every step of the journey. So how can you use ChatGPT to save money on auto insurance?

Think About Upgrading to ChatGPT Plus

It’s important to note that ChatGPT isn’t able to land quotes in real-time, but the tool can get you an estimated average. When you prompt, “Can you help me find the best deal on auto insurance?” ChatGPT isn’t able to respond with accurate data, since it best knows information from 2021 and earlier. You may want to upgrade to ChatGPT Plus to access real-time data regarding actual auto insurance quotes that apply to you.

However, if you’re using the free version of ChatGPT, you can still find out the average auto insurance cost in your geographic area with a rough estimate. You can use this information as a starting point as you proceed to the next step.

Prompt ChatGPT To Explain Auto Insurance Basics

Before you start shopping around for quotes, it’s essential that you know what you’re getting into by prompting the bot to explain the basics of auto insurance. You can start the auto insurance shopping process by asking ChatGPT, “Why do I need auto insurance?” or “How does auto insurance work?”

You want to know how auto insurance works, because this will be helpful in the negotiation process when you start shopping around for quotes. You don’t want to be confused due to a lack of knowledge on the topic.

Ask ChatGPT About Strategies for Saving Money on Auto Insurance

The beauty of prompting ChatGPT is that you can ask about saving money on auto insurance without hesitation. By asking this question, “How do I save money on auto insurance?”, you’ll be given an extensive list of ideas to start with. ChatGPT shared some helpful advice when given this prompt, such as:

Shop around for the best deals.

Bundle your insurance policies.

Raise your deductible to lower your premium.

Consider your coverage options.

From there, you can prompt the bot about specific quotes regarding shopping around for auto insurance quotes.

Have ChatGPT Train You on How To Ask for Auto Insurance Discounts

Negotiating your auto insurance policy can be intimidating or confusing, because it’s such a complicated topic. Luckily, you can prompt ChatGPT to coach you through the process of asking for a discount. Here are some of the tips that came up when ChatGPT was prompted, “How do I ask for a discount on my auto insurance policy?”

Review your policy.

Research available discounts.

Call your insurance provider.

Ask about specific discounts.

Have the necessary information.

Negotiate and compare.

Be polite and persistent.

The good news is that you’re not done here when it comes to using ChatGPT to get the best possible price for auto insurance.

Practice and Prepare for Every Stage of Insurance Negotiations

Have ChatGPT guide you through every aspect of obtaining an auto insurance discount. You can take the process further by breaking down every tip from the previous section. You can ask about relevant discounts, how to compare policies and how to best go through the phone call so that you’re not overwhelmed.

Use AI To Anticipate Insurance Tactics

ChatGPT can be used to help you plan for strategies that auto insurance companies use to charge you more for premiums. Just like you can use ChatGPT to work with auto dealers, you can also use this tool to plan for your insurance buying process. You can try out a prompt like, “What tactics do auto insurance companies use to get you to spend more money?”

The chat bot warns you to watch out for the following auto insurance tactics:

Fear-based marketing that’s designed to have you spend more money out of concerns of the worst-case scenario.

Upselling coverage options so that you pay a higher premium than you need based on your driving history.

The exploitation of a lack of knowledge, since many shoppers will enter the negotiation with limited knowledge.

Final Take

With these ChatGPT tips, you should be prepared to save money on auto insurance. If you’re ever confused about anything in the insurance buying process, you can prompt the bot to explain things to you so that you’re not walking in blind.

