How You Can Save Money at Costco Without Buying in Bulk

In theory, shopping at Costco could help you save money on groceries, especially if you consume a lot of one product. When broken down by the unit, Costco's prices are hard to beat, which makes buying items in bulk cheaper than buying them in smaller quantities at other grocery stores.

But even if you don't go through 30 rolls of toilet paper in a few weeks (hey, they won't go bad!), Costco might still offer you some savings opportunities for your personal finances. While the store is mostly known for its bulk items, here are some single purchases you could save on at Costco.

1. Gift cards

It's no secret -- gift cards are my favorite Costco product.

In case you haven't noticed, Costco sells bundles of gift cards for as much as 25% off the pack's face value. For example, you can buy a Southwest Airlines gift card with a total value of $500 for $449.99. I've even seen the same gift card priced at $429.99 -- a savings of $70 just by purchasing the gift card through Costco.

If you frequently shop or dine out at places Costco sells gift cards for, you could easily save more than what your membership costs. Just keep in mind there's typically a limit on how many gift cards you can buy per membership. And some gift cards, like Lyft and Airbnb, come in limited quantities that sell out fast.

2. Travel

If you hate planning and booking your own travel, Costco Travel might be right for you. With all-inclusive packages to resorts located around the world, plus cruises and trips designed for families, Costco Travel can help you book hotels, flights, rental cars, and activities without having to do the research yourself.

Plus, its prices are hard to beat. Take, for example, its "hot buy" Hawaii vacation package, which includes a four-night stay at the Mauna Lani, Auberge Resort on the Hawaii Island, round trip tickets (leaving from Portland, Oregon), transportation, a $250 Shop Card, and daily breakfast. For two people, this package costs about $5,500 on Costco. That might seem high, until you realize a four-night stay at Mauna Lani, Auberge Resort for the same dates would cost you $4,927 alone.

Of course, I don't think Costco Travel will suit everyone. Many of the packages are luxurious, and they might be too pricey for those traveling on a shoestring budget. It could prove economical if you're traveling somewhere popular -- like Disney World -- but do your own research if you're fine bunking in a hostel and eating bread and cheese.

3. Gas

Costco's gas prices are frequently lower than other gas stations. While you might have to wait in line -- especially if you live in New Jersey where self-service pumping is illegal -- the savings are well worth the time spent. Costco also sells TOP TIER™ gasoline, which, according to AAA research, is supposedly cleaner and more efficient.

4. Car insurance

Costco doesn't sell car insurance, but it can hook its members up with a significant discount through its partner CONNECT, which is backed by American Family Auto.

According to Costco's own data, most members save about $595.86 in the first year they switched to CONNECT. That comes out to about $50 per month. These savings can be combined with other insurance discounts, like safe driving and bundled policies, to help you shave even more off your auto policy's rate.

All things considered, you don't have to buy in bulk to save money at Costco. In fact, there are a slew of big ticket items that are often cheaper at Costco, like sheds, greenhouses, appliances, sports tickets, and even solar panels, just to name a few. And if you end up with a Costco membership that isn't saving you money, guess what -- you can get a full refund at any time just for being dissatisfied.

