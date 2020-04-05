Save money with great TurboTax and H&R Block deals from Amazon and Walmart

Tax returns are never fun to file but using good tax software can make the process go a lot more smoothly and be less painful. Whether you’re filing state or federal taxes, or tracking rental properties and investments, it’s vital that you have the right accounting tool for your situation. That way, you can easily file your tax return safely with the knowledge that it’s correct and accurate, all without the need for a tax professional’s services. Simply put, taxes don’t need to be taxing, even if you need to keep on top of both state taxes and your federal return.

While you can use a face-to-face company like Liberty Tax, using software like TurboTax and H&R Block offer some of the best tax solutions out there at super-low prices. They make it pretty straightforward to file all your tax forms from your state return, to federal returns, and any business tax you might need to deal with. It all depends on the software package you pick.

The best part? It saves you needing to visit a brick-and-mortar office to have a face-to-face interview with your tax professional.

With tax season slowly creeping up on us all, retailers like Amazon and Walmart have been slashing their prices on tax products, so it’s the perfect time to find the right software for you. Here are the best tax software deals to save you money filing your return.

Best Basic Software:

H&R Block Basic

— $15

Don’t want to pay too much for your tax returns software and only have simple needs? Then H&R Block Basic 2019 is the tool for you. It’s super cheap at $15 and ideal if you just need to complete simple returns while still being easy-to-use. It’s aimed at those users looking to file their federal taxes while trying to get the maximum refund possible. It provides step-by-step guides on credits and deductions, along with a near-encyclopaedia level of knowledge thanks to its 13,000-plus articles that you can search through. It offers five free federal e-files along with unlimited federal preparation and printing, and itemized deductions with Schedule A. It also has an easy import tool for your W-2, 1099, 1098, and your last personal tax return.

In the unlikely case you’re audited, there’s audit support with H&R Block offering in-person representation but that should barely ever happen because it also has an accuracy review that checks for any issues and determines your audit risk. Follow the step-by-step layout and you should never need to worry about a full review of your finances.

Best for Home Owners:

H&R Block Basic

— $30 ($15 off)

