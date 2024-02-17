How To Save the Most This Presidents Day

Jovanmandic / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Presidents Day falls on the third Monday in February each year — Feb. 19 this year. One thing you can count on for this federal holiday is that it brings forth a multitude of sales. However, some items are better to shop for than others to get the most bang for your buck.

See: 9 Household Items You Should Always Buy at Costco To Save Money

Read: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

Here’s everything you need to know about how to save money this Presidents Day, including when to shop, where to shop and what items you can score the best deals on.

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

Best Time To Shop for Presidents Day Deals

Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews, said that the Presidents Day sales have already started to some degree. However, she noted that the best time to shop is going to be in the days leading up to the holiday.

“Many sales may not even start until the Friday before Presidents Day, and the bulk of them will fall over the holiday weekend itself, anyway,” Ramhold said. “The best time to shop, hands down, is going to be early during those sales, as the most popular items will sell out quickly. That said, the sales are going to be worth checking out all weekend long, since there are so many you likely won’t be able to get to them all in one day unless you’re looking for very specific items.”

Explore: Aldi: Best Sale Items for February 2024

Best and Worst Buys for Presidents Day

Wondering what items you can score the best deals on? According to Ramhold, here are the best and worst buys for Presidents Day.

Best: Mattresses

Ramhold pointed out that mattresses are one of the most popular items in Presidents Day sales, so if you’re in the market for a new bed, it’s a great time to buy one.

“In general, we expect retailers like Macy’s and Home Depot to take anywhere from 40%-60% off select mattresses, while mattress-specific stores could cut up to $750 off or more depending on the size you’re shopping, as well as offer bonus perks like extra discounts on accessories or outright freebies like two pillows with select purchases.”

Story continues

Best: Major Appliances

“If you need a new washer and dryer or want to upgrade your entire kitchen, Presidents Day sales are a great time to shop and save,” Ramhold said. “Most often stores like Best Buy, Lowe’s and Home Depot will provide discounts up to 40% off, but appliance-specific stores could discount purchases even more. It’s also worth checking local shops to see if they’re offering better deals than national chains or perks that make their prices worth it to your situation.”

Best: Winter and Outdoor Clothing

Ramhold said that many retailers are trying to clear out their winter clothing inventory, so expect great deals.

“It’s safe to expect discounts ranging from 30% to 60% off or so,” she said. “But some stores will likely have even better discounts, so it’s worth taking a look at all your favorite clothing retailers over the weekend to see what kinds of discounts you can find. It’s a great time to pick up a new coat, boots or other wintry items, but also clothing made for rugged outdoor activities too. Be sure to see what kinds of offers REI, Patagonia and Columbia have on tap if you’re looking for a new outdoor-friendly wardrobe as well.”

Worst: Spring Clothing

If you’re looking for big discounts on spring clothing items, Presidents Day sales are one of the worst options, according to Ramhold.

“They’re just starting to hit shelves, so they’re going to be full price more than likely, and if they do see any discounts during the holiday sales, they’ll be slight at best,” she said.

Worst: Patio Furniture

“Some Presidents’ Day sales will offer discounts on patio furniture,” Ramhold shared, “but there won’t be a huge selection. And unless you’re shopping last year’s picks, the discounts probably won’t be that notable either. If you can hold off, it’s best to do so for now there’s potential for better discounts around July 4th and we’ll definitely see much better savings in August and September as summer winds down.”

Worst: Grills

Ramhold said that there may be some deals on grills, but not many since football season has wrapped up.

“Because of that, the deals likely won’t be great, though they may be better now than what you’ll find during Memorial Day or July 4th sales,” she shared. “If you’re waiting on the best price for these kinds of items, though, be prepared to wait for quite a while. Normally we see the lowest offers on these in September or even October.”

Best Tips for Making a Large Purchase During Presidents Day Sales

Here are Ramhold’s best tips if you’re planning on making a large purchase during the sales.

Try To See the Item in Person First

“If you’re shopping online, try to see it in person first to make sure that you know what you’re getting and that it suits your needs whether it’s a TV, major appliance or a new mattress,” Ramhold said. “If everything checks out in person, you may want to consider ordering it while you’re there and having the item delivered by the store if it’ll cost less than shopping online.”

Be Specific About What You Want and Can Afford

Ramhold said that this strategy is a good way to stay on budget and avoid being lured in by fancy features you don’t need and won’t ever use.

“If you know exactly what you’re shopping for, it can make it easier to find models that suit those needs and focus solely on those rather than being overwhelmed,” she said.

Have Some Backups in Mind Just in Case

“Presidents Day sales can be a great time to shop for big-ticket items, but if you have specific models in mind and those don’t go on sale, you shouldn’t settle for something you don’t want just because it got a discount,” Ramhold said. “By having backups in mind, you’ll be able to pivot to another choice if your top pick doesn’t drop to the price you want.”

What Not To Do When Shopping Presidents Day Sales

Here are some things not to do when shopping the sales.

Forget To Make Shopping List

Ramhold said that you should know what you’re shopping for, such as new clothing, a new TV or a major appliance.

“By making a list of the most important items you need to shop for, you can make your excursions more efficient, whether you’re shopping online or in person,” she said.

Forget To Take Advantage of Cash-Back Shopping Apps

“Whether you’re shopping in person or online, it’s worth checking out apps like Rakuten as you can earn cash back by shopping your favorite stores,” Ramhold said. “Plus for big holidays like Presidents Day, we usually see the rate of cash back increase significantly, which means even if a store is having a lackluster sale, you could still earn a good portion back and end up saving more in the long run.”

Assuming Everything Is a Good Deal

And finally, Ramhold said, “Yes, it’s the first big shopping holiday of the year, but not everything on sale will be worth adding to your cart. Do your research beforehand to make sure you’re actually getting at least a decent deal if not the absolute best you can find.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How To Save the Most This Presidents Day