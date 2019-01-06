Save over 20% on a power bank that can fully recharge a MacBook Pro 1.5 times or an iPhone X 5.5 times

Twitter More

Facebook More

Whereas our forefathers faced regular threats of plagues, famine, and the like, us modern humanfolk are up against a far more sinister force: drained phone batteries.

In a 2016 survey conducted by LG Electronics, almost nine out of ten respondents reported suffering from a phenomenon called "Low Battery Anxiety" (LBA) in which they "felt panic" when their phone's battery fell to 20% or lower.

Taking all of that into consideration, one thing is abundantly clear: Our lives would improve significantly if we all just invested in one of Zendure's 20,000mAh Crush-Proof Portable Power Banks.

SEE ALSO: Delivery robot catches fire at university campus, students set up vigil Read more...

More about Battery Pack, Portable Chargers, Mashable Shopping, Shopping Stackcommerce, and Tech