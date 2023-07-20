Save on a new phone plan with Tello and score discounted smartphones from Apple, Samsung

Save big on phone plans and a new smartphone before you go back to school at Tello.

The school year is almost back, but are you ready to face it without a new phone? If you want to stay connected as you head back to school, Tello is here to help with deep discounts on phone plans with unlimited talk and text through Thursday, August 10. Plus, you can even bag savings on select Apple smartphones if you act fast.

Sign up for a Tello phone plan

When sign up for a Tello 5 GB phone plan today, you'll get unlimited talk and text, free international calls to more than 60 countries and free hotspot calling all for just $15 for your first month. Once your first month is up, you'll then pay $19 monthly. The limited-time offer is available to both new and existing customers who add a new line, so everyone can take advantage of the back-to-school savings.

And if you're in the market for a new smartphone, you're in luck, as Tello is offering a sale on all its devices from now through Thursday, September 14. For example, you can nab an Apple iPhone 14 for $60 off, a new Samsung Galaxy S22 5G for $80 off or a new Google Pixel 4 for $20 off.

With so many ways to save, Tello makes it easy to stay connected with family no matter if you're at school, in your dorm or on your way back home. Additionally, if you refer a friend to Tello, you'll earn ten Tello Dollars that can be put towards your phone bill or a brand new phone.

Before going back to school, be budget conscious and save on your phone plan or upgrade to a snazzy smartphone with Tello's help. Shop now though, as the summer savings aren't going to last forever.

