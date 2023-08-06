Save on tech and appliances with Best Buy deals on Tineco, Acer and Apple
As summer winds down, Best Buy is getting you ready for back-to-school season with great deals on on must-have tech and more. In addition to Best Buy's daily deals on top-rated devices, the retailer just launched a My Best Buy membership program with even more perks, like access to members-only sales. Sign up for a My Best Buy membership to scoop exclusive savings and browse the best deals across all categories right now.
Sign up for a My Best Buy membership
A basic My Best Buy membership offers exclusive price cuts and perks like free standard shipping and access to members-only sales. Perfect for shopping discounts on must-have tech, this exclusive membership is one of the best ways to save at Best Buy. While the basic tier is free, you can upgrade to a My Best Buy Plus membership for $49.99 a year to score free two-day shipping and an extended 60-day return window, among other perks. The highest tier is a My Best Buy Total membership for $179.99 a year and includes protection plans like AppleCare+, 24/7 tech support, VIP member support and more.
Featured Best Buy deal
Tineco Pure One S11 Dual Cordless Stick Vacuum with iLoop Smart Sensor Technology
Tineco Pure One S11 Dual Cordless Stick Vacuum
Save $100 on this powerful vacuum at Best Buy.
$299.99 at Best Buy (Save $100)
Keep your floors crumb-free with the help of the Tineco Pure One S11 Dual cordless stick vacuum, down from $399.99 to just $299.99 right now. Outfitted with iLoop Smart Sensor Technology, this powerful vacuum is designed to automatically detect dirt and dust and adjust the suction and roller speed accordingly. With a battery that can last as long as 40 minutes on a single charge, you can easily clean your carpets, wood floors, tiles and more.
Top 10 deals at Best Buy
Logitech G433 Wired 7.1 Gaming Headset for $44.99 (Save $55)
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Earbud Headphones for $54.99 (Save $95)
Pny Pro Elite V2 512GB USB 3.2 Gen 2 Flash Drive for $59.99 (Save $40)
Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earbuds for $159.99 (Save $40)
Insignia 43-Inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $199.99 (Save $100)
Tineco Pure One S11 Dual Cordless Stick Vacuum with iLoop Smart Sensor Technology for $299.99 (Save $100)
MacBook Air 13.3-Inch Space Gray Laptop for $749.99 (Save $250)
KitchenAid Top Control Built-In Dishwasher for $949.99 (Save $265)
Best Buy headphone deals
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Earbud Headphones for $54.99 (Save $95)
Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earbuds for $159.99 (Save $40)
Shop headphone deals at Best Buy
Best Buy tablet deals
Apple Geek Squad Certified Refurbished 12.9-Inch iPad Pro for $799.99 (Save $200)
Best Buy TV deals
Insignia 43-Inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $199.99 (Save $100)
Hisense 55-Inch Class R6G Series LED 4K UHD Smart Roku TV for $269.99 (Save $10)
Samsung 65-Inch Class CU7000 Crystal UHD 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $479.99 (Save $20)
LG 75-Inch Class 83 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $1,399.99 (Save $100)
Best Buy laptop deals
Dell 14-Inch 8GB Memory 512GB SSD Inspiron 2-in-1 FHD+ Touchscreen Laptop for $559.99 (Save $240)
MacBook Air 13.3-Inch Space Gray Laptop for $749.99 (Save $250)
Best Buy home and kitchen deals
Sengled Smart A19 LED 60W Bluetooth Bulb for $5.49 (Save $4.50)
Frigidaire 20.5-Cubic-Foot Top-Freezer Refrigerator from $729.99 (Save $107 to $127)
KitchenAid Top Control Built-In Dishwasher for $949.99 (Save $265)
Shop kitchen deals at Best Buy
Best Buy video game deals
FIFA 23 Legacy Edition for Nintendo Switch for $19.99 (Save $10)
Logitech G433 Wired 7.1 Gaming Headset for $44.99 (Save $55)
Nintendo Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Switch Lite for $179.99 (Save $20)
Best Buy tech deals
Pny Pro Elite V2 512GB USB 3.2 Gen 2 Flash Drive for $59.99 (Save $40)
Pny CS1030 2TB Internal SSD PCIe NVMe Gen Drive for $69.99 (Save $40)
How long do Best Buy sales last?
Best Buy frequently hosts 24-hour flash sales that run through the early hours of the following morning. Whatever the time frame, Best Buy sales always offer major discounts on a variety of appliances, TVs and other pieces of essential tech.
When does Best Buy have sales?
Best Buy regularly hosts sales events. Right now, you can shop tons of awesome deals in Best Buy's daily deals section. You'll find discounts on a variety of products like smartwatches and even exercise equipment.
